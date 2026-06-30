Where Was Enola Holmes 3 Filmed?

Based on Nancy Springer’s book series titled ‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries’ and a sequel to the 2022 movie ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 3’ is a mystery drama movie helmed by Philip Barantini. This time, Detective Enola Holmes finds herself in Malta, where she is preparing to tie the knot with Lord Tewkesbury. In an unexpected turn of events, she finds herself entangled in a dangerous mystery when her brother, Sherlock Holmes, is abducted. As a result, her wedding plans get derailed. Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Louis Partridge reprise their roles in the crime film, set primarily on the picturesque island nation of Malta, which makes the enthralling tale all the more visually appealing.

Enola Holmes 3 Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Enola Holmes 3’ took place in England and Malta, particularly in Surrey, Valletta, Mdina, Attard, Mellieħa, and Kalkara. According to reports, principal photography for the third installment of the Netflix production commenced in April 2025 under the working title ‘Bells’ and concluded after a couple of months in late June of the same year. The cast and crew took to social media to share wholesome snippets captured throughout production, showcasing that they had a great time bringing the film to life and that they went home with lasting memories and bonds.

Surrey, England

A major chunk of ‘Enola Holmes 3’ was lensed in the ceremonial county of Surrey, situated in South East England. Following the pattern of the previous installment, the filming unit once again utilized the amenities and studio space of Shepperton Studios. Located on Studios Road in the village of Shepperton, the film studio, which is considered the second biggest film studio in the world, is home to a total of 31 sound stages, two large backlots spread across 330,000 square feet, workshop space, production offices, meeting rooms, catering services, a multi-story car park, and more. Using its facilities, the makers built the world of the mystery film and brought the suspenseful narrative to life.

Valletta, Malta

Since most of the tale unfolds in Malta, it is only natural that the cast and crew of ‘Enola Holmes 3’ filmed on location, using the real-life locales of the beautiful island country. Its capital city, Valletta, served as one of the prominent production locations. In the establishing shots, you are likely to spot some notable landmarks, such as the Lower Barrakka Gardens, St. John’s Co-Cathedral, the fortifications of Valletta, the Auberge de Castille et Leo, and the Grandmaster’s Palace.

Other Locations in Malta

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of the Philip Barantini directorial also traveled to numerous other locations across Malta, including the fortified city of Mdina, the locality of Attard, and the village of Mellieħa. In order to tape pivotal sequences in a controlled environment, they set up camp at the Malta Film Studios on St. Rocco Street in the village of Kalkara. Established in 1964, the film studio consists of three water tanks, which are designed to support the shooting of maritime scenes. Its facilities allowed the makers to simulate open-sea scenes without having to venture into unpredictable waters.

During the production, more than 360 Maltese and Gozitan crew members were employed. Minister for Culture, Lands, and Local Government, Owen Bonnici, released a statement about ‘Enola Holmes 3’ being filmed in Malta. He stated, “We are proud that Malta has again shown its skills and versatility as a centre for creativity and talent. The fact that a major production like ‘Enola Holmes 3’ chose Malta as a background not only attracts economic investment and international promotion but also creates new opportunities for our local artists and workers.” Films Commissioner, Johann Grech, added, “These productions are important not only for our economy and for the country’s image, but also because they serve as an opportunity for us to continue the upskilling of Maltese and Gozitan crews.”

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