In Prime Video’s ‘Blade Runner 2099,’ an unlikely pairing of a human and a Blade Runner unravels long-hidden secrets. The story follows Olwen and Cora, both of whom are looking for a rogue Blade Runner named Marek. Their search leads them to some shocking revelations, especially when they start to home in on the thing that Marek has been after. It turns out that he is looking for a memory belonging to the man whose one invention changed everything about the world. The said memory belongs to Eldon Tyrell, and Marek is not the only one looking for it. Whoever gets their hands on it will have the power to change the future, which is why Olwen and Cora must find it first. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tyrell’s Memory is the Key to Turn Replicants Into Gods

When Eldon Tyrell created Replicants, it was with the intention of exploring the universe. Humans, for all their merits, were constrained by time and death and couldn’t go out into space, traversing interstellar distances and digging up the mysteries of creation. So, Tyrell created Replicants, whom he branded more human than humans. He created them with blood and bone, but they were not like the species in whose image they were created. They were stronger, sharper, and above all, they would have more time. They wouldn’t be constrained by age and fragility. They never grow old and die, at least not by themselves. These qualities would make them perfect for space exploration. And so, Tyrell created the first model, Nexus-1.

While he may have been an inventor, Tyrell was also a businessman, and he needed to sell these models to turn a profit. Over time, he realized that others didn’t want Replicants who could turn against them. These creations needed to be fallible. So, a backdoor was created in the form of a ticking clock. Now, much like any human, the new models of Replicants would also grow weak and die of old age, though the process would be different for them. This made the newer models easier to sell and bring into the workforce, turning Tyrell Corp into a success and a pioneer for a changing world. Since the new models didn’t need to be immortal like the Nexus-1 pair, Tyrell never forwarded the formula to extend their lifespan.

With each new model, Tyrell’s knowledge of the initial models was lost until the ticking clock became a deciding factor for each Replicant. While Tyrell died, his memory persisted. The memory that Olwen, Cora, Marek, and the others are looking for is the one that contains the answer to changing the Replicants’ basic form. The memory contains the key formula that shows how Nexus-1 models were made immortal by removing the confines of time. Whoever has this memory will have the formula, and with that, the power to change the world as we know it, for better or for worse.

Cora Hid Tyrell’s Memory Away

Everyone’s reasons for wanting Tyrell’s memory and the formula it contains are different. Marek wants it to save Olwen, who is nearing the end of her lifespan. He is working with Julius, who turns out to be one of the two Nexus-1 models, who wants the formula to create more like him. He wishes to replace the current mortal Replicant population with the immortal one. He believes this is what Tyrell had initially intended for them, and that this is how it must be. Meanwhile, Cora is led to believe that the man she is working for wants the memory to find a way to kill the Replicants once and for all. She turns out to have been deceived when her buyer, Ray, actually wants the formula to bring Tyrell Corp back into business.

He thinks the company owns the original patent, and by law, Tyrell’s memory belongs to the company. The promise of immortality will also lure Replicant business to him, and with that, he can make a lot of money. Eventually, it becomes clear that no one in possession of this memory would make the right decision regarding it. Helena, Julius’ twin and mother to Cora and Elias, knew it. This is why she stole the memory and ran away, sequestering herself in a seemingly abandoned facility on a remote island where no one would come looking for her. But she turns out to be wrong when Julius eventually tracks her down. When she sees him coming, she knows she has to do whatever it takes to keep the memory safe.

The only person she can trust to do that is Cora. So, Helena sends Cora away to one of the pods in the ocean. The girl is supposed to hide there with her brother, Elias. They are provided with ample rations in case Julius extends his stay or someone else comes following him. What Cora doesn’t know is that Helena has also hidden the memory in her backpack. Since Julius or anyone else knows nothing about Cora and Elias, they will never suspect the kids of having the memory. That is the one place no one will look, and Helena was right. The memory remains safe until Cora returns to retrieve it, exposing its location and triggering a concerning turn of events.

Read More: Blade Runner 2099: Who was Helena? Was She a Replicant? How Did She Die?