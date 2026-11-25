Prime Video’s ‘Blade Runner 2099’ pairs a dying Blade Runner with a human posing as a Replicant to find something that could change the course of everything in their post-apocalyptic world. While Olwen counts the final days of her life, Cora struggles to stay alive in a world where human life holds little value. The duo is united by the common cause of finding a man named Marek. While Olwen has a personal connection to Marek, Cora turns out to have a connection to something he, too, was after. The more Cora delves into the circumstances surrounding Marek and his defection as a Blade Runner, the stronger her connection to her childhood and to Helena, the woman who raised her, becomes. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Helena’s Truth Dismantles the Ground of Cora’s Childhood

When Cora was a child, she flew to LA with her brother, Elias, to escape from the violence of the human-replicant war. Somehow, she managed to swim across the ocean and landed on an island where she encountered a mysterious woman named Helena. Cora didn’t understand at the time, but Helena was hiding from someone. When Cora ends up at her place, she is shocked and worried that she has been found out. It is only after she sees the girl with her brother that Helena realizes the girl and her brother are innocent and in need of help. She welcomes them with open arms, giving them the love, care, and protection like a mother would. The kids become so attached to her that she eventually becomes the only mother they remember.

Their bliss doesn’t last long. Some time later, a man shows up, and years later, as Cora reflects on the memory, she realizes Helena knew him well enough not to fight him. What Cora saw that day was from a distance. Helena sent her and Elias to hide inside a pod in the sea, from where young Cora saw the man push her mother off a cliff to her death. At the time, Cora thought the man was a Blade Runner, and the thought of one of them having killed her mother makes her resent them even more. Losing the war against the Replicants and becoming second-class citizens at the hands of the very thing they created makes humans hate their enemies even more. For Cora, too, this hate is fuelled by personal pain.

Years later, when Cora infiltrates the Blade Runners and chases after Marek, she discovers that Helena, too, had been a Replicant. This truth is revealed to her in the penultimate episode, when she returns to the place where she grew up and where she watched her mother fall at the hands of a mysterious man. By this time, she knows that Marek and a few others are looking for Tyrell’s memory, the creator of Replicants. This memory is key to figuring out how to create Nexus-1 Replicants and may even hold the answer to killing them altogether. Helena ended up with this memory because she was there when it was made. She was one of the two Nexus-1 Replicants made by Tyrell, and this revelation shakes Cora to the core as it rewrites everything she thought she knew about the woman who raised her.

Helena is Killed by Her Twin

When Tyrell created the Nexus-1 Replicants, he did so in pairs. Helena was born alongside another Replicant named Julius. The idea was to create more of their kind, but then things changed, and Tyrell was forced to put a clock on the new versions. Unlike Helena and Julius, the new Replicants would wither and die with time. This left the original duo as the only immortal ones. While Helena made her peace with this, Julius believed that Tyrell’s original plan needed to be seen through. The only way that could happen was to gain access to Tyrell’s memory, which contained the key to giving the Replicants the time they were supposed to have.

It didn’t take much for Helena to realize that her twin was hell-bent on world domination. He wanted Replicant supremacy, and such thoughts always set the path for war and violence. So, to prevent that from happening, she stole the memory and ran away with it. For Julius, this was an ultimate betrayal. Because they were born together and were the only ones of the same kind so far, he believed it was an unspoken agreement between them to stick together, come hell or high water. So, when Helena abandoned him, he took it as a personal rejection. Still, he needed the memory, so he chased after her until her found her hiding at the Mercer monastery. At the time, Cora had no idea who she was, so she mistook him for a Blade Runner.

It isn’t until years later that she discovers that Julius and Helena were made together and that he was the one who pushed her off the cliff. He did it not just because she had hidden the memory from him, but also because of the personal affront he felt at her leaving him and the Replicant cause. When the whole truth comes to light, Cora looks at her memories of Helena under a new light. Replicant or not, she loved Cora and Elias, and no matter what secrets have come out since her death, it doesn’t change the fact that she was their mother, through and through.

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