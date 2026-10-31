Blaise Taylor’s Family: Where Are Evi and Starr Taylor Now?

The heartbreaking homicides of 25-year-old Jade Tristen Benning and her unborn daughter, Ivy Benning, in 2023, left their family grappling with unimaginable loss. When Jade’s boyfriend, Blaise Taylor, was arrested for the double homicide, it also brought his family under the spotlight, especially his mother and sister, Dr. Evelyn “Evi” Crosby and Starr Taylor. The episode titled ‘Jade Benning’s Final Call’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ sheds light on the investigation of the case. Furthermore, it features interviews with Evi and Starr, discussing how they navigated the aftermath of the trial.

Evi Taylor is Thriving in Her Roles at the UNC School of Social Work

Dr. Evelyn Crosby Taylor, also known as Evi, found the love of her life when she crossed paths with Trooper Taylor. After dating for a while, they tied the knot at a beautiful venue in 1993. Within the next few years, they welcomed their children, Blaise and Starr Taylor, into the world. The pair had always been proud of their children and provided them with immeasurable support throughout their lives. However, the life of the family changed when Blaise was arrested in March 2024 for the murder of his 25-year-old girlfriend, Jade Tristen Benning, and their unborn daughter, Ivy Benning. While Ivy passed away on February 27, 2023, Jade lost her life on March 6, 2023.

During Blaise’s bond hearing in April 2024, Evi took the stand and said, “He has not had any legal problems, no arrests.” After he was convicted in July 2026, she once again stated, “He’s the best son I could ever ask for,” in court. Before the ordeal changed her family’s lives, she had been carefully building a career after graduating from Baylor University. In 1994, Evi began gaining experience in the social work sector, reflecting her desire to give back to society. She finally stepped into the role of a professor in 2014. By 2022, Evi was serving as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the UNC School of Social Work in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

In July of that same year, Evi was appointed as the New Associate Dean for MSW Education at the school. Notably, Evi became the second faculty member to hold that position. In her personal life, her world remains anchored in her family, especially Trooper and Starr. After Blaise received two consecutive life-in-prison sentences without the possibility of parole, his mother turned to the presence of her family for strength and comfort. Evi has been gradually finding ways to heal as she focuses on spending the holidays, such as Christmas, with her loved ones. She also never misses any opportunity to express her pride in Starr’s accomplishments. However, as of writing, Evi appears to be maintaining a quiet life away from the spotlight.

Starr Taylor Has Established Herself as a Doctor of Physical Therapy

From her childhood, Starr Taylor maintained a strong bond with her older brother, Blaise. However, everything came crashing down when he was convicted of murder. Long before the case brought unwanted attention to her family, Starr was working toward creating a unique identity of her own. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Arkansas State University to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science. Since Starr had always been an exceptional basketball player, she joined the Arkansas State Red Wolves Women’s Basketball Team. Within just 3 years, she earned the degree and went on to complete a Master’s degree in Sport Administration from the university during her final playing year in 2017.

During that final year, Starr and Blaise co-founded the non-profit organization, The Power of 1 or 2. The initiative aims to enhance and empower the lives of children, underserved families, and youth by providing them with the chances and resources they need. Over the years, the organization has created several scholarships for higher education. In 2019, Starr joined St. Bernard’s Healthcare as a Student Personal and Group Trainer Intern and completed the internship that same year. She was accepted into the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Baylor University in June 2020. In 2022, Starr briefly served as a Student Physical Therapist at Lakeshore Village Senior Living and at ATI Physical Therapy, before leaving both organizations.

In December 2022, Starr earned the Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. She aspired to become a Sports Physical Therapist for either a professional sports team or a Division I or II sports program. As of writing, she is serving as the President of The Power of 1 or 2. In October 2026, the initiative organized a Thanksgiving Basket Drive. On the personal front, Starr seeks solace in the company of her parents, Evi and Trooper. She always makes sure to express gratitude to them, noting how their influence has pushed her forward. When she became a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Starr mentioned that she was excited to walk in her parents’ footsteps. Another significant part of her life is her pup, who is also her cuddle partner. In her free time, she enjoys immersing herself in the beauty of nature.

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