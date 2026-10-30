Faith Hedgepeth’s Family: Where Are Connie, Roland, and Rolanda Hedgepeth Now?

In September 2012, Connie Hedgepeth was the first to receive the news that her daughter, Faith, had been murdered in her apartment in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She immediately reached out to Faith’s father, Roland Hedgepeth, and her sister, Rolanda Hedgepeth. Little did the family know that their search for justice would stretch over more than a decade, with answers and a sense of closure arriving only in 2026. In the years between, they endured the uncertainty of an unsolved murder, waiting for answers while trying to come to terms with the loss of their beloved daughter and sister. NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode ‘Justice for Faith’ features the family’s interviews as they remember Faith, reflect on her life, and speak about the future that was taken from her far too soon.

Faith Hedgepeth’s Family Had to Wait Years Before They Got Answers About Her Death

Connie and Roland Hedgepeth welcomed their youngest daughter, Faith, in September 1992. However, the couple separated shortly after her birth, and Connie moved with her newborn to Hollister, a small town on the Warren–Halifax County border in North Carolina, where Faith would spend her early years. Her elder sister, Rolanda Hedgepeth, who was around 18 at the time, stepped into a nurturing role and became almost like a second mother to her. Connie later explained that she chose the name Faith because she knew she would need faith to raise her daughter on her own. Roland, meanwhile, moved to Hickory but remained in touch with Faith, maintaining a close and loving relationship with her as she grew up.

Roland had attended UNC but had never completed his degree, and Faith hoped to follow in his footsteps and become the first member of her family to graduate from college. Growing up, she also learned about the traditions and culture of her Haliwa-Saponi tribe. She had two older brothers, Chad and Caleb, who were deeply protective of her and loved their younger sister dearly. When Faith left for college on a Gates Millennium Scholarship, her family was immensely proud of her achievements and the future she was building. However, on September 7, 2012, Connie received a devastating call from law enforcement informing her that her daughter, Faith, had died. She struggled to comprehend the news, having seen her just days earlier, when Faith had come home to celebrate her birthday with her family a little early.

With no immediate arrests in the case, Faith’s family struggled through the uncertainty, desperately seeking answers that might bring them some peace. They continued to call for justice, with Roland expressing that he wanted to understand the “why” behind his daughter’s killing. In September 2013, they placed a headstone bearing the words “Just have faith,” which gradually became a family mantra. They also organized memorial walks and vigils to keep her memory alive. In 2020, the family gave an extensive interview that featured in the episode. When Miguel Salguero Olivares was arrested in September 2021 following a DNA match, Connie said she cried tears of relief after years of waiting for a breakthrough in the case.

Connie Hedgepeth Works at a Home Improvement Store

Connie Hedgepeth has continued to honor her daughter’s memory through the Faith’s Smile Scholarship, which she helped establish alongside other family members. Funded through donations, the initiative supports Indigenous women pursuing higher education. Each year, two $1,000 scholarships are awarded on Faith’s birthday, September 26. By the tenth anniversary of her death in 2022, the family had already awarded more than 20 scholarships. Connie also organizes annual fundraisers in Hollister, North Carolina, to support the initiative and keep Faith’s legacy alive.

In October 2026, Connie was present in court when her daughter’s killer was convicted. She expressed gratitude to everyone who had helped solve the case and even embraced the police chief. Connie revealed that she had decided to forgive the person responsible just weeks after Faith’s death and had remained true to that decision. Although she said her heart ached for his family, she was grateful that the verdict had finally brought her and her loved ones some long-awaited closure and peace. Connie reportedly works at Lowe’s Home Improvement as a Human Resources Manager and continues to find her greatest joy in her children and grandchildren, whose lives remain at the center of her world.

Roland Hedgepeth Has Kept Faith Hedgepeth’s Memories Close to His Heart

Roland Hedgepeth has also spent years publicly advocating for justice for his daughter, Faith, and keeping her memory alive. Following Miguel Salguero Olivares’ conviction in October 2026, he reflected on how vividly he still remembered the day Faith was killed, despite the many years that had passed. He described losing her as feeling like his heart had been ripped out and admitted that he had never truly overcome the pain.

Like Connie, Roland said he had forgiven the person responsible and held no hatred towards him. Now based in Newton, North Carolina, he has been working at Kroehler Furniture Manufacturing Co. since 2000. Faith remains an inseparable part of his everyday life, and special occasions never pass without bringing back memories of his daughter. He particularly cherishes the last Father’s Day greeting she gave him. His “baby girl” continues to hold a special place in his heart, and the memories they created together remain precious to him.



Rolanda Hedgepeth is a Dedicated Clerk at the Warren County Superior Court Today

Rolanda Hedgepeth has remained a vocal advocate for justice for her younger sister, Faith, and has continued to participate in public efforts to keep her memory alive. Professionally, she has built a long career with the Warren County Clerk of Superior Court and the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. She joined the organization as a deputy clerk in May 1998, working in the Criminal District Division, where her responsibilities included handling court records, issuing warrants, subpoenas and other legal documents, assisting the public and serving as a courtroom clerk across several divisions.

Rolanda went on to become an assistant clerk in March 2018, a position she held until August 2023, when she was appointed Clerk of Superior Court. Earlier in her career, she held several customer service, retail, banking, and administrative positions, working at companies such as Manpower, Wilsons Leather, and Lane Bryant. After graduating from Warren County High School in 1993, Rolanda studied information technology at Nash Community College, Vance-Granville Community College and the University of Phoenix. She has spoken openly about being a domestic violence survivor and the journey she has taken since then. She has shared that she has come a long way and is now in a happy relationship.

Based in Hollister, North Carolina, Rolanda remains close to her parents and brothers, with family continuing to be an important part of her life. Her bond with Faith, however, remains central to her public advocacy. Over the years, she has followed developments in the investigation, spoken out about the need for accountability and supported philanthropic initiatives established in her sister’s name. Through these efforts, including the Faith’s Smile Scholarship, Rolanda has helped ensure that Faith’s legacy extends beyond the tragedy of her death, creating opportunities for other young Indigenous women to pursue higher education.