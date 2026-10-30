Eriq Takoy Jones: What Happened to Faith Hedgepeth’s Former Roommate’s Ex-Boyfriend?

When Faith Hedgepeth was found murdered in her Chapel Hill, North Carolina, apartment in September 2012, investigators actively pursued several leads. Among those who came under scrutiny was Eriq Takoy Jones, the former boyfriend of Hedgepeth’s roommate, Karena Rosario. The two had reportedly experienced difficulties in their relationship, and in the years that followed, speculation surrounding Jones continued despite no official charges being filed against him. It was only after the real killer was arrested in 2021 that Jones could find some relief from the suspicions surrounding the case. NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ especially the episode ‘Justice for Faith, ‘ revisits the investigation and the developments that ultimately helped solve the case.

Eriq Takoy Jones Had Once Shared an Apartment With Faith Hedgepeth

Eriq Takoy Jones was dating Karena Rosario, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill. For a time, the couple shared an apartment near the Durham–Chapel Hill line with Rosario’s friend, Faith Hedgepeth. However, the relationship eventually deteriorated. In July 2012, Rosario sought a restraining order against Jones. The report details an alleged incident in which he reportedly kicked two doors off their frames. Jones subsequently moved out of the shared apartment and began living in a nearby building, located only a short distance from the residence where Rosario and Hedgepeth continued to live.

On the morning of September 7, 2012, Jones said he was leaving his home when he noticed police tape near the apartment where he had previously lived. As the investigation progressed, he came under suspicion. According to reports, Jones voluntarily handed over his phone for examination, and investigators allegedly found a text message sent the day before the killing in which he appeared to ask a friend for forgiveness for what he was about to do. He had also reportedly posted a tweet seeking forgiveness, followed by a Facebook cover photo asking God to forgive his sins three days after Hedgepeth’s passing. Police reports further indicated that Jones had allegedly expressed anger towards Hedgepeth, believing she had interfered with his relationship with Rosario.



Eriq Takoy Jones Has Kept Away From Public Eye

In a 2012 interview about the case, Jones expressed his anger over Faith Hedgepeth’s killing, saying that the person responsible “deserves to burn.” Despite the absence of evidence linking him to the crime, subsequent news coverage continued to portray him as a suspect. Following Miguel Salguero Olivares’ arrest, Jones’ attorney publicly stated that her client had been slandered and that the arrest had finally vindicated him. Jones also issued a statement saying he felt as though a burden had been lifted from his shoulders.

He maintained that he had never harbored ill intentions towards Hedgepeth, describing her as a friend. His attorney, Kellie Mannette, argued that police should have cleared him after his DNA failed to match the evidence and said he was considering a possible lawsuit against the Chapel Hill Police Department. No lawsuit has been filed so far, and Jones has otherwise kept a low profile, staying largely out of public view.