Karena Rosario: Where is Faith Hedgepeth’s Former Roommate Now?

Karena Rosario was a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who shared an apartment with her friend, Faith Hedgepeth. In September 2012, the two went out for the evening, but Rosario left the apartment after they returned. When she came back a few hours later, she discovered Hedgepeth murdered in her bed. The investigation subsequently stalled, leaving numerous unanswered questions and prompting speculation. In 2026, when Miguel Salguero Olivares stood trial for Hedgepeth’s murder, Rosario took the stand and delivered extensive testimony. NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ especially the episode ‘Justice for Faith, ‘ revisits the case, exploring the investigation and Rosario’s role in the events surrounding her friend’s death.

Karena Rosario Was With Faith Hedgepeth Hours Before the Latter Was Killed

Karena Rosario found a close friend in Faith Hedgepeth while studying at UNC-Chapel Hill. The two shared an apartment and stood by each other through different stages of their lives. When she decided to seek a restraining order against her former boyfriend, Eriq Takoy Jones, Faith was there to support her. At one point, the three of them had even lived together. On the evening of September 6, 2012, the friends spent time studying together at the university library before returning home around midnight and deciding to go out. They headed to Thrill nightclub, but after a few hours Rosario began to feel unwell. The two eventually returned to their apartment.

According to her statement to police, Rosario was still feeling unwell after returning from the nightclub and decided to spend some time at her friend Jordan McCrary’s house. He arrived to pick her up at around 4:30 am, and she left with him. Rosario said she expected to get in touch with Hedgepeth a few hours later, but grew concerned when she could not reach her. At around 11 am, she returned to their apartment and discovered her roommate’s remains in her bed. She immediately called another friend, Marisol Rangel, before contacting 911. During the emergency call, Rosario was instructed to check her friend’s pulse. She later testified that Hedgepeth’s body felt cold to the touch.



Karena Rosario is Leading a Private Life Today

In the years that followed, Karena Rosario faced considerable speculation and scrutiny surrounding Hedgepeth’s murder. She had provided detectives with a written statement just a day after the discovery but remained connected to the case as the investigation continued. According to reports, she eventually moved to New Jersey. In August 2026, police acknowledged that they had considered her a suspect over the years but clarified that there was no evidence linking her to the killing after Miguel Salguero Olivares was charged.

During his trial in October 2026, Rosario testified for approximately two hours, describing the scene she had encountered years earlier and stating that she had never seen the killer before. When questioned by the defense about specific details, she explained that considerable time had passed and maintained that her account remained consistent with her 2012 statement. She described Hedgepeth as being like a sister to her. Rosario has otherwise kept her personal life private and largely stayed out of the public eye.