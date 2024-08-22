‘Blippi’s Job Show’ in the Works at Netflix

Netflix is expanding its ‘Blippi’ collection! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the streaming giant has ordered the series ‘Blippi’s Job Show.’ The project’s filming will commence in Los Angeles, California, on September 4. Blippi is a lively character, created by Stevin John, who is known for his playful antics and approachable personality.

The ‘Blippi’ franchise is tailored for toddlers and preschoolers, focusing on engaging and educational content. Launched in February 2014, the episodes were the brainchild of John, who initially brought the character of Blippi to life on screen. In addition to the performer, Clayton Grimm also portrayed the character. In 2021, Netflix struck a deal with Moonbug Entertainment to bring ‘Blippi’s Adventures’ and ‘Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt’ to the streaming platform.

Previous ‘Blippi’ iterations and adaptations include ‘Blippi The Musical,’ a live show produced by Round Room Live in collaboration with Moonbug Entertainment. Another creative adaptation is ‘Blippi’s Treehouse,’ in which Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah and critter companions Scratch and Patch, embarks on fun-filled adventures. In the series, curiosity drives the storyline as they explore the world around them, invite neighborhood experts for insightful visits, and take thrilling field trips, making each episode an educational and exciting journey.

In the festive special ‘Blippi’s Snowflake Scavenger Hunt,’ Blippi sets off on a holiday-themed adventure, exploring three enchanting winter locations in search of his secret snowflake present. This inaugural holiday special brings together the beloved elements of Blippi’s educational field trips with a captivating, seasonal twist, offering both kids and their families a joyful and interactive experience.

The animated series ‘Blippi Wonders’ takes young viewers on imaginative journeys. This series centers on Blippi’s adventures with his companions, TABBS, an orange cat, and DBO, a blue dog, as they travel in the ever-changing Blippi Mobile. The vehicle’s ability to transform—whether sprouting wings or shrinking in size—adds an element of surprise and excitement to each episode. ‘Blippi Wonders’ is a collaborative production involving Moonbug Entertainment from London, Rainbow CGI from Italy, and IoM Media Ventures in Nova Scotia. Stevin John lent his voice to Blippi, with Lucas Garbera as DBO and Nathin Art Butler as the Grand Shark.

Los Angeles has hosted the production of many kids’ shows, such as ‘Henry Danger,’ ‘Star vs. the Forces of Evil,’ and the long-running ‘SpongeBob SquarePants.’

