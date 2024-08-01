Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Famous Five Renewed For Season 2 at BBC

The precocious detectives and their furry friend will be heading out on another adventure soon! The Cinemaholic can reveal that BBC has renewed the British series ‘The Famous Five’ for its second season. The filming of the sophomore installment will start in September in Bristol, the United Kingdom. Nicolas Winding Refn created the show based on Enid Blyton’s eponymous adventure novel series.

The first season comprises three feature-length films in which the young detective gang embarks on escapades involving cursed islands, trains, caves, spy agencies, and eccentric villains. In the third episode, George encounters the Great Supremo, who explains that he is fleeing from dangerous pursuers. Supremo reveals that he is the assigned guardian of a powerful treasure called the Eye of the Sunrise.

As the episode progresses, things take a turn, and the detective group’s efforts to protect Supremo are disrupted when Dr. Rosamund Graves and her assistant Bradley arrive from a psychiatric institute, claiming he is a patient. The Five face a dilemma, as they are suspicious not only about Supremo’s story but also about Dr. Graves since they are not sure that she truly has his best interests at heart. Casting her apprehensions aside, George sides with Supremo. As a circus rolls into town, the Five embark on a thrilling adventure to find the Eye of the Sunrise as a formidable threat emerges and an old foe appears as a potential ally.

With over twenty novels and more short stories to choose from, the writers of the second season have vast literature to adapt and put their own spin on for the upcoming episodes. Known for his counter-cultural standpoints inspired by ‘Quadrophenia’ in the first installment, Winding Refn, despite some backlash, will likely embrace the style for the sophomore season as well.

“The UK has such a countercultural significance,” Winding Refn said in an interview. “At that time [when ‘Quadrophenia’ was released], touching upon gender, class structure, and all those things gave us a lot of material that today you can really develop into a clearer direction. Maybe further in the past, this was more hidden in the shadows, but here, there was a lot of material to go with,” the filmmaker added.

We will most likely see all the main cast members returning to the second season. These include Diaana Babnicova as George, Kit Rakusen as Dick, Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne, Elliott Rose as Julian Barnard, Ann Akinjirin as Aunt Fanny, and James Lance as Uncle Quentin. The child actors really seemed to enjoy working in the picturesque locations of the first installment and brought the set to life, energizing the crew with their infectious enthusiasm. They are also expected to reunite with Kip as Timmy the Dog.

While adapting novels like ‘Five Go to Smuggler’s Top,’ ‘Five Go to Mystery Moor,’ and ‘Five Go to Demon’s Rocks,’ the production team is anticipated to capture a variety of captivating backdrops for the sophomore installment in Bristol and its coastal areas. The city has also seen the production of ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ ‘Wolf Hall,’ BBC’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ ‘Alex Rider,’ and ‘Boarders.’

