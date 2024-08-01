Silo Renewed For Season 3 at Apple TV+

Ahead of its second season premiere, The Cinemaholic can announce that Apple TV+ has renewed the dystopian series ‘Silo’ for its third installment! The principal photography will begin in Hertfordshire, England, in October 2024. Graham Yost, who created the science fiction drama based on Hugh Howey’s eponymous book series, continues to serve as the showrunner.

In the season 1 finale, Juliette is forced by Bernard, the head of IT who secretly runs the establishment, to leave the silo. She discovers the world is indeed a desolate wasteland but also learns that there are multiple silos surrounding her home. The episode ends with her shocked face as she realizes that her community is part of a larger, controlled system. The revelation raises many unresolved questions, and fans are expecting answers to be present in the forthcoming second installment, which is slated to premiere on November 15, 2024.

The upcoming second and third seasons will adapt significant story arcs in the sequel novels ‘Shift’ and ‘Dust,’ delving deeper into the dark and gritty world present in the first ten episodes of the show. The second installment is expected to introduce new characters from other silos and unravel further mysteries about the outside world and the reasons behind the creation of the silos. Bernard’s actions suggest that higher authorities control these refuges, hinting at a broader conspiracy. Juliette’s survival may incite a rebellion within her silo, leading to potential conflict between the residents and the ruling powers.

Yost is a renowned screenwriter who has penned numerous high-profile screenplays, including the Keanu Reeves-led actioner ‘Speed.’ His other well-known creation is the hit FX neo-Western show ‘Justified.’ He also contributed to the war drama ‘Band of Brothers’ and created the police procedural show ‘Raines.’ He recently returned with the creative team of the HBO miniseries to executive produce ‘Masters of the Air.’

As far as the cast of season 2 is concerned, Rebecca Ferguson will return as Juliette Nichols. The actress garnered immense fame with her role in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise as Ilsa Faust. Besides ‘Silo,’ she has another sci-fi book-to-screen adaptation under her belt: the ‘Dune’ franchise, in which she starred as Lady Jessica. The renewal is not the only big news for Ferguson’s fans, as she recently joined the ‘Peaky Blinders’ feature film.

The returnees also include Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland, Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings, Harriet Walter as Martha Walker, Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle, Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims, Shane McRae as Knox, and Remmie Milner as Shirley Campbell. Steve Zahn joined the series to portray Solo in the second installment as well. Most of these cast members are expected to feature in the third season as well.

The renewal of ‘Silo’ does not come as a surprise, considering Ferguson’s statements earlier this year. The actress spoke about the show’s future plans, hinting at the possibility of the series concluding with the fourth season. “It’s three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons. So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we’re absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we’ve done,” Ferguson explained. “We’re now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end,” she told Collider.

Hertfordshire is one of the most sought-after shooting locations in the United Kingdom and all of Europe, thanks to the presence of the ITV Studios Bovingdon. Over the years, various areas in and around the county have hosted the filming of notable TV shows like ‘Band of Brothers,’ ‘Midsomer Murders,’ and ‘House of the Dragon.’ It has also served as a location for movies such as ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ and the recently released ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ and ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

