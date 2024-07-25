Hawkeye Renewed For Season 2 at Disney+

After much speculation and many uncertainties, ‘Hawkeye’ will have a second life! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Disney+ has renewed the superhero series, initially billed as a miniseries, for its second season. The filming of the sophomore installment will start in New York in the fall of 2025. Jonathan Igla, who created the project, will continue to lead the writers’ room, with Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie returning as the directors.

The first season culminates with an epic showdown where Kate Bishop fights alongside Clint Barton as multiple assassins, including Yelena and Maya Lopez, seek revenge against him. The involvement of Wilson Fisk in the crime ring, which was enraged by Kate, further complicates the predicament. The battle sees Clint and Kate, in their purple suits, ultimately prevailing as Yelena and Maya realize the truth behind the deaths of their sister and father, respectively. In addition to Yelena forgiving Clint and Maya seemingly shooting her uncle, Fisk, the installment ends with the master archer finally returning to his family for Christmas.

The second season’s narrative is rumored to include Clint Barton’s brother, Barney Barton, with the protagonists, Clint and Maya, trapped in a single location in a premise inspired by ‘The Raid.’ The 2011 Indonesian action thriller was a sleeper hit that follows 20 elite cops as they storm a 30-story residential building to nab a crime boss. As they enter the complex, they are trapped and have to fight floor by floor to get to their target. A similar premise can also be seen in the extremely violent 2012 film ‘Dredd.’

In the comics, Barney is an FBI agent working undercover as the bodyguard to one of Hawkeye’s targets. The archer turns on Barney’s master, Trick Shot, after discovering his brother is in the line of fire for their mission. Barney eventually becomes one of Hawkeye’s greatest villains after assuming the mantle of his mentor. However, Marvel Studios has changed the backstories and even the powers of many characters while adapting them from comic books. The show’s writers may try to develop a completely new backstory and rivalry between Clint and Barney for the second season or have the latter switch sides, as many of the misguided antagonists in the first installment did.

Regarding the cast members and major characters, Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are expected to return as Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, respectively. There has been no confirmation regarding the actor who will step into the role of Barney. Furthermore, we are yet to find out whether characters such as Yelena (Florence Pugh), Maya (Alaqua Cox), and Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) will make a return. Regardless of the returnees, we will likely see season one’s lighthearted humor in the latest installment as well.

The emblematic cityscapes of New York have become the backdrop for many films and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the first season of ‘Hawkeye.’ ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Madame Web,’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and ‘Jessica Jones’ were also shot in the state.

Read More: Jury Duty Renewed For Season 2 at Freevee