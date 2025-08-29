Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot

Netflix’s multiple Emmy-award-winning animated show ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ has garnered a significant fanbase since the release of season 1. The show revolves around its titular protagonist, Mizu, a half-white, half-Japanese female samurai who has made vengeance her singular purpose in life. With yellow glasses and a masculine disguise to cover parts of her identity that the Edo period wouldn’t find acceptable, the warrior is on a mission to kill the four men who could potentially be her white father. By the end of the first season, Mizu has already killed one of the four men and has another under her subjugation.

With the latter as his compass, she prepares for a voyage beyond the lands she has known since birth. Meanwhile, Akemi, the brazen princess, finds a new destiny for herself, leaving warrior Taigen’s side in favor of political power. Thus, season 2, which was announced all the way back in December 2023, has long been set up as fertile ground for an exciting adventure. Since Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is already under production and has even come out with a first look, its release seems to be on the horizon sometime in early 2026.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Will Find Mizu in London

Mizu’s journey so far in ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ has been steered with a single-minded focus. The warrior has long suffered the disadvantages of being an outcast in society because of her mixed race. Therefore, the fact that her father, who can only be one of the four men in an otherwise culturally isolated Japan, is likely a morally reprehensible criminal adds fuel to her vengeful fire. Consequently, after the death of her mother, she devoted herself to the life of a warrior in order to ensure the deaths of each of those white men. For the same reason, the end of season 1 takes Mizu on an overseas trip with London as her destination, where Skeffinton and Routley are said to reside. As evidenced by the sneak peek, season 2 will definitely follow the warrior in a foreign land.

Co-creator Amber Noizumi spoke to Netflix about what this new change of scenery and its subsequent cultural shocks could mean for the mixed-race samurai. She said, “It would be an interesting part of Mizu’s personal journey to see how Europeans react to her. What would she think of Western culture when she’s suddenly immersed in it? Are they all the monsters she thinks they are?” Therefore, we can expect Mizu to dig deeper into her roots and maybe even form some connections with her European heritage, something that has only condemned her so far in the past. Inversely, this would also be the first time the warrior may face discrimination because of her Japanese identity. Consequently, there’s much ground to break and explore in terms of Mizu’s characterization and self-actualization in season 2.

Blue Eye Samurai Will Retain the Original Voice Cast in Season 2, With a Surprising Return

In terms of cast, fans can expect most of the original names to reprise their voice acting roles in season 2 of ‘Blue Eye Samurai.’ Maya Erskine, who voices the protagonist Mizu, is confirmed to return alongside others from the main ensemble. This includes Masi Oka (Ringo), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), and Randall Park (Heiji Shindo). Similarly, we can also expect Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who plays the role of the revered swordmaster, to return. The fact that the season 2 sneak peek features Mizu brandishing a new sword suggests the character might cross paths with the leading samurai once again.

On the other hand, familiar characters like Ise (Stephanie Hsu) and Madame Kaji (Ming-Na Wen), who play a role in Akemi’s storyline, are also promised to return. Likewise, Harry Shum Jr., who voices Takayoshi, Akemi’s husband, will also reprise his role and may even play a crucial part in the princess’ narrative. Alternatively, on the more antagonistic side of things, both Mark Dacascos (Chiaki) and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler) are confirmed for a return. Interestingly enough, the creators have also alluded to the possibility of a previously presumed dead character making a comeback in season 2. The fact that the new season’s cast list includes George Takei seemingly suggests that this mysterious character might be Seki, Akemi’s guardian and mentor.

Mizu Will Stay the Course on Her Path of Revenge in Season 2

‘Blue Eye Samurai’ has carved a place for itself in the genre of action-heavy adult animated shows. Therefore, fans can rely on the series to deliver the same in season 2, wherein Mizu will continue to hunt the four white men, aka The Four White Devils. So far, she has managed to kill one of the men, Violet, leaving Abijah Fowler, Skeffinton, and Routley as her main targets. Among these men, Fowler is already under her imprisonment. Yet, given his track record, his fate may not be sealed just yet. Furthermore, the fact that Mizu’s mission is taking her to London also introduces the possibility of enemies with new fighting techniques and weaponry. Thus, it will be fun to see how the samurai adjusts to these changes.

Meanwhile, it seems the show has set Akemi up for a more politically focused narrative. At the end of season 2, the princess, her husband, and mother-in-law manage to survive the decimation of the Ito clan. Therefore, there’s still some hope for the succession of the Itoh Shogunate. If Akemi plays her cards right, which she’s bound to do, this can bring a lot of political and social currency her way. On the other hand, it would also be interesting to see how things play out for Taigen. Robbed of his title and lover gone, the samurai’s path remains ambiguous and uncertain. Therefore, whether he decides to look for Mizu again or pursue his own glory in Japan, the warrior is bound to enter a new chapter of his life.

