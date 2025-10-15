Bob Broder Tribute on Georgie & Mandy: How Did He Die?

As ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ returns for season 2, many new adventures seem to be lined up in the titular couple’s love and life. In episode 1 of the season, titled ‘A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake,’ we follow the Cooper McAllister family through some of these misadventures, namely the aftermath of Jim’s decision to sell his family’s auto repair shop—and Georgie’s decision to buy the same business. Thus, while the older man finds himself facing the boring reality of retirement, his son-in-law deals with the complications of co-owning a business with Reuben. Inevitably, thanks to much meddling from Aubrey and Mandy, the storyline concludes with mostly happy resolutions. However, more intriguing than that, the episode’s end credits, which pay tribute to Bob Broder, might capture the fans’ interest and attention.

Pioneering Talent Agent Bob Broder is Remembered as a Giant in the TV Industry

In the early days of his career, Bob Broder was known as an exceptional and respected talent agent in the TV literary sphere. In 1978, he and fellow lit agent Norman Kurland co-founded the Broder Kurland Agency, known today as the Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann Agency. After the company was acquired by the ICM in 2006, Broder continued to work under the new banner, playing a significant role in the company’s management buyout affairs. Reportedly, he remains one of the experts in TV packaging credited with the reinvention of the financial model that dictates the sale of TV shows.

In 2012, the talent agent took his departure from ICM, an emotional exit that reportedly earned him two standing ovations from the staff. Following his departure from ICM, Broder partnered with Chuck Lorre at Chuck Lorre Productions. While the latter managed the creative side of things, including writing, producing, and more, Broder took over the company’s business operations. Throughout this partnership, the Production company created many cult classic sitcoms like ‘Two and a Half Men,’ ‘Mom,’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ as well as its spin-offs ‘Young Sheldon’ and currently airing ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.’

Bob Broder Passed Away at 85 After a Long Battle With Cancer

On September 23, 2025, Bob Broder passed away at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his loving family. At 85, the beloved talent agent’s death arrived as a result of an unfortunate cancer diagnosis. “Bob (Broder) accepted his cancer diagnosis with grace and dignity, as he did with everything,” his family shared in a public statement. “He also loved playing poker, hosting cigar Fridays in his garden with his buddies, and doting on his golden retrievers.” Additionally, outside of his professional life, Broder was also passionate about skiing and doting on his beloved golden retrievers.

Broder’s passing unfolded on the celebrated Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, adding a bittersweet layer to the tragic day for his family. “In Jewish tradition, passing away on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, holds deep spiritual meaning,” shared the Broder family. “It is believed that a person who dies on this holy day is viewed as a tzaddik, a person of exceptional righteousness.” In his death, the talent agent leaves behind an indelible legacy. His memory is survived by his wife, Cindy, their children Julie and Greg, as well as his loving friends and family.

