Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Exploring All Filming Locations

Created by Steve Holland, Chuck Lorre, and Steven Molaro, CBS’ ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ is a spin-off of ‘Young Sheldon,’ which in turn is a spin-off of ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ The show centers on Georgie and Mandy as they move into her parents’ house and start a life together. The two adjust to their new daily routines with the easy-going dad, Jim, and the critical mom, Audrey, as they realize what it means to become parents themselves. The show largely revolves around the McAllister home, occasionally exploring Texas backdrops and workplaces. The home’s traditional design reflects the warmth of a Southern household, complete with a spacious kitchen and living room where much of the comedy takes place.

Where is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Filmed?

Filming for ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ takes place entirely in Los Angeles County, California, and primarily makes use of a studio space. Principal photography for the first season began in July 2024 and is carried out in front of a live audience. While ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ were filmed with a single-camera setup and overlaid with a laugh track, ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ creates more of a theatrical feel with its traditional three-camera format and the laughter coming from the live audience.

Iain Armitage, who plays Sheldon Cooper in ‘Young Sheldon,’ visited the first live taping of ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ and seemed ecstatic to meet many of his former fellow cast and crew members. He had been missing many of them since their show ended, and entering the studio filming location filled him with nostalgia. The first taping for the pilot episode was carried out on July 23, 2024, and it served as a sort of reunion day for the ‘Young Sheldon’ cast. Among the stars were Raegan Revord and Annie Potts, who make guest appearances, while Iain Armitage is not slated to cameo in any episodes yet.

Los Angeles County, California

‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ is filmed almost entirely within the Warner Bros. Burbank Studios located at 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, in Los Angeles County, California. More specifically, shooting is carried out at Stage 25 of the vast movie studio. Featuring 29 sound stages and multiple backlots, Warner Bros. Burbank Studios is one of the most iconic and influential production facilities in Hollywood. Both ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ were shot in the studio.

In fact, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was also filmed at Stage 25, and its memorable sets are still preserved and available for viewing on a studio tour. When ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended in 2019, Stage 25 was taken over by CBS’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola.’ The show ended in May 2024, coinciding with the conclusion of ‘Young Sheldon,’ freeing the stage at the exact time for the team behind ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ to settle in. While it may have been a happy coincidence, fans like to think that the influential Chuck Lorre may have something to do with lining up the auspicious sequence of events.

While ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ has so far only been filmed at Stage 25, its predecessors have made use of Warner Bros. Burbank Studios’ versatile backlots, and it may do so in due course as well. These offer a wide range of outdoor settings that can easily double for cities, small towns, or even international locales. Exterior sets include streets from New York, France, and a Warner Village. Other sitcoms shot at the studio include ‘Friends,’ ‘2 Broke Girls,’ Family Matters,’ ‘The Ranch,’ and ‘Fuller House.’

While ‘Young Sheldon’ was also shot at the Warner Bros. Ranch in Burbank, it will be impossible to do so for ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.’ This is because Warner Bros. Ranch—formerly known as the Columbia Ranch—was demolished in Fall 2023 for real estate development. It contained iconic facades and locales associated with popular TV shows. These included the exterior sets of ‘The Partridge Family,’ ‘Bewitched,’ ‘Gidget,’ and ‘Lethal Weapon.’ The only set that seemed to be saved from demolition was the fountain from the opening sequence of ‘Friends,’ which was transplanted to Warner Bros. Burbank Studios and can be seen on its tour.

