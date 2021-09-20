Is Bob Hearts Abishola Based on a True Story?

Created by comedy king Chuck Lorre (of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fame) and British-Nigerian comedian Gina Yashere, the CBS sitcom ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is a laughter-and-chaos-filled love story of a divorced Detroit businessman and a hardworking Nigerian nurse who helps him recuperate after a cardiac arrest. As the two navigate their clashing personalities and vastly different cultural backgrounds, the stage is set for romance and drama.

Starring well-known sitcom actor Billy Gardell as the charming and dorky Robert ‘Bob’ Wheeler and Folake Olowofoyeku as the stern and practical Abishola Bolatito, the show has been lauded for its realistic portrayal of Nigerian immigrants in America. It first aired on September 23, 2019, with the third and latest season just having hit the screens on September 20, 2021. Due to its faithful depiction of the immigrant experience, many have wondered whether the show is based on a true story. Let’s find out!

Is Bob Hearts Abishola a True Story?

‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is partially based on a true story. In an interview, co-creator Yashere revealed that Abishola’s character, who in the show struggles as a single mother with a hectic job, is fully rooted in her own experience in America as a member of the Yorùbá community. “That is my story. That is my mother’s story,” she stated, having witnessed her own father leave her family to return to Nigeria. The show’s humorous exploration of the clash between American and Nigerian culture stems from this personal observation of the lived experience of immigrants. Abishola’s hesitation to file for divorce, her insane work ethic, and her differing ideas of love and intimacy ring true with many Nigerian immigrants in America, who attempt to constantly merge their two worlds. The family dynamic (between Abishola, her son, aunt, uncle, and estranged husband) arises from this complex identity, often misrepresented and homogenized in media, as well.

With Yashere’s personal experience and comedic background being instrumental in the creation of Abishola and her loved ones, it comes as no surprise that the show explores Yorùbá culture and interracial relationships with honesty and finesse. Not only does it attempt to spread laughter, but it also tries to spread awareness and preach cultural compassion. This resonates deeply with lead actress Olowofoyeku as well, who moved to America from Nigeria at the age of 18. Belonging to the Yorùbá community as well, Olowofoyeku could connect to her character Abishola, and in fact channeled her own mother and aunts to do justice to the same. She also contributed to the development of the plot, characters, and dialogue. The show does feature a healthy dose of the Yorùbá language (with subtitles) and culture (including their attires and customs), along with three-dimensional supporting characters (such as Auntie Olu, Uncle Tunde, Kemi, Kofo, and Goodwin).

With this spotlight on a Nigerian character being a first for American sitcoms, the show follows the path of a typical boy-chases-girl (Bob is romantic and eager, Abishola is skeptical and hard-to-impress) format without fully slipping into cliched or detrimental tropes. While some have pointed out that the show makes use of age-old stereotypical tropes to generate humor, others claim that its humor works because those writing it are borrowing from personal experience, and not simply wielding what’s convenient.

Spearheaded by those who lived the experience they are portraying on-screen, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ attempts to diversify American sitcom and authentically represent an interracial relationship, all whilst leaving smiles on people’s faces. It borrows from real life and uses fiction to highlight the universal values of love and compassion shared by diverse individuals and cultures. Shows like ‘Dear White People‘ too have used humor to look at the black and immigrant experience in modern America.

The final verdict? Clearly, humor and fiction have the potential to explore more deeply the realities of everyday life. The eccentricities of two different cultural perspectives combined with the basic elements of an American sitcom enable ‘Bob Hearts Abhishola’ to be lovable and authentic. A pinch of truth and a pinch of exaggeration makes this show click.

