Bob Caverly, Steven Andrew Finch & Eugene McClam Murders: Where is Justice Lusk Now?

In November 2021, police were called to the house of Bob Caverly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Upon checking, they found his remains along with Steven Finch. Eugene McClam was found badly wounded on the porch of the house next door. All three men had been shot during the day. Eugene was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away. The crime did not make sense, as the three men did not seemingly have a connection to one another. That was until witness accounts and other evidence began pointing toward a possible killer. A&E’s ‘The First 48: Mind Over Murder,’ especially the episode ‘Along Came a Killer,’ gives the whole timeline of the case and how it was eventually solved.

Bob Caverly, Steven Andrew Finch & Eugene McClam Were Attacked in the Same House

Robert “Bob” Caverly was born on November 21, 2020, to Peggy and Robert S Caverly. He was raised in Baltimore, Maryland, along with his four brothers, Gary, Scott, Jeff, and Mark. Bob attended Poly Tech High School and went on to become a maintenance worker. He ultimately settled down in Georgia and made a good life for himself. He had varied interests in life. From being a big Falcons football and Atlanta Braves baseball fan, he was also an active member of Landmark Church in Doraville. Steven Andrew Finch was born to Janet Posey Wiggins and Russell Andrew Finch on November 17, 1987.

Steven was born in Cordele, Georgia, and was raised with his four siblings, Jessica, Kayla, Brandon, and Caleb. His parents separated and went on to marry other people, but the family remained in close contact. In fact, Steven had a good relationship with his stepparents as well. He used to work at Tri-County Seafood and eventually ended up living in Gwinnett County. He also had a son named Ezra Cox, who was the apple of his eye. Eugene McClam was also a lifelong resident of Georgia. He was born in Atlanta around 1975 and was raised with his elder sister, Leila McClam Randolph. Eugene graduated from South Gwinnett High School in 1993 and went on to start his own business.

By November 2021, Eugene and Bob were living together in the same house on Creek Water Court in Lawrenceville. Steven was also a part of their circle, as they were friends and he used to come to their house. On November 21, 2021, police responded to Bob and Eugene’s house following reports of shots being fired. They found Steven shot to death in the garage of the house, while Bob’s remains were found beside the front door. Eugene had managed to get to the porch of a neighbor’s house, where he was lying wounded from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but he passed away a little while later.

Bob Caverly, Steven Andrew Finch & Eugene McClam’s Killer Claimed to Have Acted in Self-Defense

The detectives working on the case did not know what connected the three victims to one another. They soon spoke to a few witnesses, who told them that they had seen a young man running out of the house. The witnesses claimed that he had a bookbag and a blanket and was seen running shortly after the gunshots were heard. According to reports, the man had also tried to call a Lyft, but his ride was canceled because of the crime scene, which was already getting attention. The man was believed to have fled on foot into a wooded area.

The stranger was soon identified as a man named Justice Robert Lusk. The detectives traced his steps and found out that he had been dropped off in the neighborhood in an Uber just minutes before the crime was committed. After fleeing the neighborhood, he was traced to a home on Millstream Trail. On November 22, 2020, a 911 call was placed around 1 am. It reported that a suspicious vehicle was parked outside the house, and that was where Justice was found sitting in the passenger seat.

From the house, police recovered a bookbag, a blanket, an AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun hidden inside a backpack, muddy clothes, as well as large quantities of drugs like methamphetamines and marijuana. During his interrogation, Justice said that he had gone there to commit a robbery, as was evidenced by the material that had been found at the house. The detectives alleged that he had committed the crime as a result of possibly stealing the drugs. He claimed that he had shot the three men in self-defense, but he was charged with triple homicide.

Justice Lusk is Serving Three Life Sentences in a Georgia Prison Today

Justice Lusk’s trial began in 2024, during which he reiterated his claim of self-defense. However, the evidence produced against him was sufficient to prove his involvement. He was found guilty of three counts each of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm. He was handed down a sentence of three consecutive life terms plus five years without parole. Lusk is now being held at Macon State Prison in Oglethorpe, Georgia. Since he is not eligible for parole, he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Read More: Jeremiah Goleman Murder: Where is Zachariah Stevenson Now?