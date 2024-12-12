Bob Jornayvaz: Where is Team Valiente’s Patron Now?

Netflix’s ‘Polo’ highlights the grandeur and influence wielded by many prominent teams in the sport, with Team Valiente standing out among them. Central to the team’s success and legacy is Bob Jornayvaz, its esteemed patron. He is a key figure in the polo world and has been instrumental in shaping Valiente into a powerhouse team, earning recognition for his unwavering dedication and strategic vision. His role goes beyond financial support, reflecting a deep passion for the sport and an enduring commitment to fostering excellence in polo.

Bob Jornayvaz Revolutionized Horse Breeding for Team Valiente

Bob Jornayvaz’s introduction to polo dates back to 1978, during his time at the University of Texas. Seeking a way to earn extra income, he joined the Austin Polo Club, where he began exercising horses and developed an appreciation for the sport. In 1981, he relocated to Denver, Colorado, embarking on a career that initially took a very different path. By 1984, he founded Intrepid Production Corporation, which eventually became the largest producer of potash in the United States. Despite his demanding professional life, his passion for polo endured, and he continued to play the sport intermittently in his free time.

Jornayvaz always aspired to play high-goal polo, and this ambition drove him to pursue the sport more seriously. In 2009, he traveled to Palm Desert, California, to compete in the Governor’s Cup for the Valiente team. Winning the tournament boosted his confidence and solidified his commitment to the sport. By 2010, he returned to compete in 20-goal tournaments at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, marking a significant step forward in his polo journey. With the support of the Astrada family, he also began organizing the horses necessary for successful high-goal polo campaigns. In 2011, his dedication paid off as he played as part of the Valiente team, reaching the finals of the CV Whitney Cup and the semifinals of the US Open.

In 2012, while playing for Valiente, Jornayvaz formed a close relationship with Adolfo Cambiaso, one of polo’s most legendary players. This partnership extended beyond the field and proved pivotal in shaping Jornayvaz’s approach to the sport. Following Valiente’s loss in the 2013 US Open, he decided to take a new direction. Together with Cambiaso, he began breeding polo ponies, focusing on improving the quality of their mounts. Despite Cambiaso suffering an injury that season, their efforts in horse breeding marked a turning point. By 2014, the results of their hard work began to show. Jornayvaz played with Valiente during the summer games in Spain, where the team performed exceptionally well. The emphasis on breeding superior polo ponies not only enhanced their performance but also established a new standard for the team.

Bob Jornayvaz Wants to Work Towards Promoting Polo in the Country

Bob Jornayvaz earned recognition as one of the most esteemed amateur players in polo, admired not only for his skills on the field but also for his significant contributions to the sport. His collaboration with Adolfo Cambiaso was particularly influential, as together they revolutionized the breeding and training of elite polo ponies, setting a new benchmark in the sport. Around 2015, Jornayvaz assumed the role of patron for Team Valiente, further solidifying his position as a key figure in high-goal polo. However, his journey was not without challenges. In 2018, an injury forced him to step away from the game, and his presence on the polo circuit diminished. After several years of recovery and regrouping, he made a triumphant return in 2023, participating in the prestigious Gauntlet of Polo.

Jornayvaz has long championed the vision of establishing the National Polo Center-Wellington (NPC) as a cornerstone for promoting polo on a larger scale across the United States. As the owner of Valiente and J5 organizations, he recognizes the immense potential such a facility holds for fostering growth and visibility in the sport. In a 2023 interview, Jornayvaz expressed his excitement about being back on the field, once again playing alongside Adolfo Cambiaso. He also voiced his strong support for the United States Polo Association’s (USPA) acquisition of the National Polo Center, seeing it as a pivotal step in elevating the sport’s stature nationally. Additionally, he reflected on the achievements of his breeding program, emphasizing how its success has played a critical role in Valiente’s performance and progress.

Bob Jornayvaz is Recovering From His Injuries Today

During the 2024 US Open Championship, Bob Jornayvaz sustained an injury during a match against Dutta Corp and was subsequently taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach for treatment. Since April 2024, he has maintained a low profile and refrained from public engagements. His close friends and collaborators, particularly Adolfo Cambiaso, have expressed their eagerness for his recovery and eventual return to the sport. In July 2024, Intrepid Potash, the company Jornayvaz founded and led, issued a public statement announcing their search for a successor to his CEO position. While the statement conveyed well-wishes for his recovery, it acknowledged the likelihood that he would not resume his executive role. Fans and colleagues within the polo community continue to express their support and hope for his recovery, eagerly awaiting his return to the sport and public life.

