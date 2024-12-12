Polito Pieres: Where is the Team Coca-Cola Captain Now?

Rising to the top in a sport like polo demands a combination of extraordinary skill, relentless hard work, strategic thinking, and access to world-class resources. This backdrop of rigor and dedication is precisely what Netflix’s ‘Polo’ brings to its audience, offering a unique glimpse into the lives of the players and teams that define the sport. One of the standout figures in the docuseries is Pablo “Polito” Pieres, the captain of Team Coca-Cola. He has cemented his reputation as one of the sport’s most dynamic players. As captain, Pieres bore the responsibility of inspiring and uniting his team while ensuring that their performance met the exacting standards of the competitive sport.

Polito Pieres Comes From a Family entrenched in Polo

Pablo “Polito” Pieres was born in Connecticut in 1986 into a family deeply connected to the sport of polo. His father, Paul Pieres, was a polo player, and Polito often traveled with him to matches, immersing himself in the world of the game from an early age. By the time he was three or four years old, he had already begun riding horses. Polito credits his early start for shaping his journey, believing that without such a foundation, he might not have achieved the level of success he enjoys today. Polo was a natural part of his life, not only through his father but also through his extended family. This also included renowned players like Facundo and Gonzalo Pieres, whose passion for the sport inspired him to follow in their footsteps.

Polito has enjoyed a remarkable career in polo, marked by both individual achievements and notable team victories. In 2015, he reached a significant milestone in his career, attaining the coveted 10-goal handicap, becoming the first American player to do so since 2003. This achievement solidified his position among the sport’s elite players and marked the beginning of a highly successful period. Over the years, Polito became a dominant force in the high-goal polo scene, playing for prestigious teams and claiming victories at some of the most important tournaments in the world. He played for La Ellerstina, one of Argentina’s top polo organizations, before later joining La Natividad in 2020, where he achieved a standout win at the Palermo Open.

In 2019, Polito’s status as one of polo’s top players was further confirmed when he was certified by the internationally recognized Triple Crown. The Triple Crown is a set of three prestigious tournaments in Argentina: the Hurlingham Open, the Tortugas Open, and the Palermo Open, which are considered the most significant polo competitions globally. Over the years, he has played on winning teams in various top tournaments, including the British Open, the Deauville Gold Cup in France, the USPA C.V. Whitney Cup, and the Piaget Gold Cup. These victories have solidified Polito’s reputation as one of the most accomplished and respected players in polo, with his career showcasing both his individual talent and his ability to work seamlessly within the teams he has played for.

Polito Pieres is Contributing to Various Polo Teams Today

Although Polito Pieres was not able to lead Team Coca-Cola to victory in the 2024 US Open, his career remains decorated with numerous other remarkable victories. In 2024, he played a pivotal role in securing the Campeones Tortugas with his team, La Hache, showcasing his leadership and skill on the field. Additionally, Polito celebrated victory in the Dale Championship tournament and led Smithfield to the Championship of the East Coast Open in 2024. His triumphs continued with the prestigious win at the Campeones Queens Cup in 2024. Throughout his career, Polito has been a consistent and influential figure in the polo world, notably as the captain of Team Coca-Cola in the US Championships. His leadership on the field has been instrumental in guiding his team to numerous achievements.

In several interviews, Polito has shared that when he’s not injured or focused on polo, he enjoys playing other sports like golf and football. He believes that engaging in a variety of athletic activities helps maintain his overall fitness and sharpens his competitive edge. Polito also emphasizes the importance of having high-quality horses in polo, recognizing that their performance is crucial to success in the game. He understands that while skill and strategy are vital, the athleticism required for polo, both from the players and their horses, is essential for reaching the top and maintaining success at the highest levels.

