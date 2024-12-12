Poroto Cambiaso: Where is Adolfo Cambiosa’s Son and Polo Player Now?

Polo, often called “the sport of kings,” is a high-speed, team sport that combines athleticism, strategy, and precision. Netflix’s ‘Polo’ offers a glimpse into this world, following the journey of various teams competing in the U.S. 2024 Championship. The documentary highlighted the remarkable story of Poroto Cambiaso, the young prodigy and son of the legendary Adolfo Cambiaso. Despite his youth, Poroto showcased exceptional skill and poise while sharing the field with his father. Their partnership not only demonstrated their mutual respect and synchronization as players but also revealed touching moments of mentorship, teamwork, and familial bonds.

Poroto Cambiosa Was Trained to Excel in the Sport From a Young Age

Adolfo “Poroto” Cambiaso Jr. was born on November 26, 2005, to iconic Argentine polo player Adolfo Cambiaso and his wife, María Vázquez. His entry into the world was nothing short of dramatic, almost as if destined to align with the sport that would later define his life. Poroto was born during the Argentine Polo Open, a prestigious tournament, in the middle of a pivotal qualifier match against Centauros-Beaufort. In a move that became legendary, his father left the game midway to ensure he was by María’s side for his birth. Growing up with his two sisters, Mia and Myla, Poroto stood out as the one who instinctively gravitated toward the sport that had made his father a global icon.

Poroto was immersed in the world of polo from the moment he could walk, receiving unparalleled training both on and off the field. Growing up at the renowned La Dolfina Polo Club, founded by his father, he had access to the best horses, equipment, and facilities that a young player could dream of. Surrounded by some of the world’s greatest polo players, he was mentored by his father and learned the intricacies of the game firsthand from seasoned professionals. Whether it was perfecting his swings, strategizing plays, or mastering the bond between rider and horse, his environment was a living classroom.

Poroto Cambiosa Has Collected Many Laurels in Polo Since His Debut in 2020

Poroto’s arrival and rapid success in the high-goal polo scene began in 2020 when, at just 15 years old, he showcased his immense potential on an international stage. That year, he made headlines by winning the prestigious King Power Gold Cup in England, playing alongside his father on the Next Generation team. Following this milestone, he entered the competitive Argentina polo season, where he experienced 40-goal polo for the first time—a pinnacle in the sport. This baptism of fire saw him thrive, as he excelled with the Brava Polo Team, securing victories in both the Copa Cámara de Diputados and the Copa Pilar tournaments. His exceptional debut season reached a climax when he played a crucial role in winning the Repechaje Clasificación, earning his team entry into the coveted 2021 Triple Crown.

In 2021, Poroto made his debut at the International Polo Club (IPC) as a key player for the Scone team, helping them reach the finals of the C.V. Whitney Cup and claim victory in the prestigious USPA Gold Cup. The following year marked another milestone in his meteoric rise as he achieved a 10-goal handicap at just 17 years old, underscoring his incredible talent and dedication. His standout performances continued, including success at the Argentina Open and impressive displays while representing teams like Valiente and La Dolfina Saudí. With victories in some of the sport’s most esteemed tournaments—such as the Argentine Open, U.S. Open, Queen’s Cup, and the Gold Cup in the U.K.—Poroto has already built an enviable legacy.

Poroto Cambiosa is Training for the Upcoming Championships Today

In August 2024, Poroto Cambiaso made his much-anticipated debut at the 2024 High Goal Terralpa Silver Cup, marking his return to Spanish polo after a three-year hiatus. Leading MB Polo alongside Mateen Bolkiah, Pablo MacDonough, and Rufino Laulhé, Poroto showcased his skill and strategic acumen, guiding the team to a commanding 12-9 victory against Calatagan in the final. His success solidifies his position as a 10-goaler in Argentina, the United States, and England, the top three polo-playing nations.

In September 2024, during the Triple Crown season in Argentina, Poroto teamed up with his father, Adolfo Cambiaso, in a historic moment for the sport. Together, they became the first father-son duo in this century to compete on the same team in the tournament. He has been hailed as one of the greatest polo players of all time. He remains focused on upcoming games, training tirelessly to refine his skills and evolve his strategy. Carrying the Cambiaso name in the polo world comes with immense expectations, but he embraces this legacy with pride. He is grateful for all that he has learned, but he has faith that he can go much beyond it. As Poroto looks ahead, the future holds endless possibilities.

