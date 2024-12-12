Keko Magrini: Where is the Young Polo Player Now?

Netflix’s ‘Polo’ takes an in-depth look at the sport by spotlighting some of its most renowned players while also introducing the world to the next generation of talent. One of the standout individuals featured in the series is Keko Magrini, the son of legendary polo player Matias Magrini. From a very young age, he showed a natural affinity for the game, growing up immersed in its culture and traditions. His early involvement laid the foundation for a promising career in the sport. In the series, he offers viewers a unique perspective on his relationship with polo, sharing how it has shaped his life and fueled his ambitions. He speaks candidly about the challenges and triumphs he has experienced along the way, revealing his plans for the future and how he hopes to carve out his own legacy.

Keko Magrini Developed a Natural Inclination to Make a Career in Polo

Kristos “Keko” Magrini was born into a polo legacy, being the son of the legendary and formidable player Matias Magrini. His older brother, Santino Magrini, had already established himself in the sport, but Keko shared that there was no pressure or expectation placed on him to follow suit. His decision to pursue polo was entirely driven by his own interest and passion for the game. With access to some of the best trainers and horses, he quickly immersed himself in the sport. It didn’t take long before he was fully committed, living and breathing polo. He poured his heart and soul into the game, dedicating himself to improving his skills and striving to make a name for himself.

Keko made his debut in 2021 at just 15 years old, having already gained experience in junior tournaments where he faced off against top players like Poroto Cambiaso, the son of Adolfo Cambiaso. In his inaugural season, he achieved significant success, winning the 2021 Joe Barry Memorial title with the Santa Clara team. He was also named Most Valuable Player in the final, showcasing his talent on a major stage. His handicap also increased from 2-goal to 3-goal, marking his rapid progress in the sport. He played alongside renowned polo players Facundo Pieres and Gonzalito Pieres in the prestigious Gauntlet of Polo, further cementing his place among the sport’s rising stars. Additionally, he competed in both the 18-goal and 22-goal tournaments at the International Polo Club (IPC), proving his versatility and readiness for the highest level of polo competition.

The following years marked a period of impressive growth and success for Keko. In 2022, he won the U.S. Junior Open, making a notable impact by attempting 22 shots, the third most attempts of any player that year. His performance in the 18-goal play with CK Polo was exceptional, particularly as he played alongside his brother, Santino. This season at the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington, Florida, was pivotal in cementing his status as one of the most talented players in the sport. In 2023, he continued to showcase his skills at high-profile events like the USPA Gold Cup and the US Open Polo Championship, among other competitions. Although victory eluded him in 2023, Keko’s performances were still remarkable, and he proved that he was a rising star to watch in the polo world.

Keko Magrini is Playing for Team Coca-Cola Today

Keko Magrini is currently playing with Team Coca-Cola alongside renowned players Gillian Johnston, Pablo “Polito” Pieres, and Victorino “Torito” Ruiz Jorba. He has already played 12 games and boasts an impressive goal average of 1.9 per game, which is exceptional for someone his age. He primarily plays at the number one or number two position and is known for his offensive skills, which allow him to create scoring opportunities and contribute significantly to his team. In September 2024, he competed at the Racquet Club in Carpinteria, California, as well as in the prestigious Argentine Open and at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, among other competitions. He continues to make waves in the polo world and is undoubtedly seen as one of the brightest young talents in the sport. With no plans to slow down anytime soon, Keko is poised to carry the legacy of the game into the future.

Keko Magrini is Beautifully Balancing His Relationship With Marissa Rice

Since 2023, Keko Magrini has been in a relationship with Marissa Rice, a talented showjumper. Showjumping is a competitive equestrian event where riders and horses jump over a series of obstacles in a timed race, testing both the rider’s control and the horse’s agility and speed. However, their relationship has had its challenges. Marissa has shared that it hasn’t been easy dating someone whose first priority is always polo. This was particularly evident when Keko canceled their anniversary plans after his defeat in the US 2024 Championship against Team Valiente, leading to a brief argument between the couple.

Despite this, they have managed to make things work, with both showing understanding and support for each other’s passions. Their shared love for horses has been very instrumental in their relationship. Marissa understands Keko’s demanding polo schedule, but he recognizes that Marissa also needs his time. Although the young couple still has things to figure out, they seem to be thriving in each other’s company.

