Bob Woodruff: ABC Anchor Enjoys Spending Time with His Wife and Kids

Journalism can often be a difficult task, especially for those who cover stories at ground zero. In 2006, Robert “Bob” Warren Woodruff became intimately aware of the dangers posed by his profession when he was caught in a blast in Iraq. The ABC News star did recover from his injuries and was soon back in the studio. In the recently released ‘After the Blast: The Will to Survive,’ he shared his thoughts about the fateful incident and his thoughts about his recovery while standing at the very place where his life was changed so drastically. He also expressed his happiness about the support showcased to him by his loved ones, including his wife and kids, making the world eager to know what they can about the journalist’s family.

Bob Woodruff Was Injured in Bomb Blast

Born on August 18, 1961, Bob Woodruff hails from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. His parents, Frances Ann (née Dawson) and Robert Norman Woodruff Jr, were real estate agents for Max Broock (Birmingham, Michigan) and helped raise Bob alongside his three brothers, James, Michael, and David Woodruff. Following his graduation from Cranbrook Kingswood School in 1979, Bob enrolled at Colgate University and graduated in 1983 with his bachelor’s degree in English Language and Literature. With 184 points, Bob holds the record for second-highest points finish for the institute.

In 1987, Bob earned his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School, where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. The same year, he became a part of Shearman & Sterling as a Lawyer, specifically working on bankruptcy cases. During the Tiananmen Square protest in 1989, Bob was actually in Beijing, China, teaching law there, and got the chance to serve as an interpreter for CBS. In 1991, he left Shearman & Sterling and started pursuing journalism.

Bob’s long-time association with ABC News began in May 1996 when he joined the organization as a Correspondent. Thanks to his good work and determination, it was not long before he became a noticeable face for the ABC audience. In fact, in December 2005, he became one of the co-anchors of ‘ABC World News Tonight.’ However, the very next month, he was in Iraq following the elections in Palestine. Both he and cameraman Doug Vogt became victims of the blast from a roadside bomb in Taji, Iraq, on January 29, 2006.

Following the blast, Bob was first taken to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany before being transported to Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The journalist was kept in a medically induced coma to rate his injuries. On March 7, 2006, it was reported that Bob had started to walk and was making steady progress. It was on February 27, 2007, that Bob came back to the studio and resumed his work as one of the top journalists for ABC.

During his time in recovery, Bob received much love from his family members. Unfortunately, he lost his mother, Frances, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in June 2013. As for Bob’s father, with whom he shares his first name, he lived till the age of 91 until June 2021. “Early this morning, my family and I had to say goodbye to our father, who lived for more than 91 years. He created us, raised us, and loved his 4 sons without ever slowing down. He told us that he was ready to go and join our mom, so I know that he is happy,” Bob shared while telling the world about his father’s passing.

Bob Woodruff is Happily Married and Has Four Kids

Bob Woodruff is happily married to Lee Woodruff née McConaughy. The two first met while studying at Colgate University, Bob’s alma mater. The two ended up getting married on September 11, 1988, with their wedding announcement being published in The New York Times the very next day. Following their wedding, Bob took a year-long leave to teach at the China University of Politics and Law. Lee also took a leave from her job as an Account Supervisor for Porter Novelli.

Having been a student at Colgate Univerity from 1978 to 1982, Lee also has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Since leaving Porter Novelli in January 1991, she has continued to work not only as a journalist but also as a writer and PR specialist, having collaborated with ABC and CBS over the years. She published her book, ‘In an Instant’ with the help of her husband, and it describes how she had been in Disneyland when she was informed about the accident that her husband had been in.

Bob and Lee have four children. Their eldest is Macklin “Mack” Woodruff, followed by Cathryn Woodruff. The couple are also proud parents of twin daughters Claire and Nora Woodruff. Mack followed in his parent’s footsteps and graduated from Colgate University before delving into the world of photography and videography. In turn, Cathryn is a Boston College graduate with her own company called Plus Products. She is also associated with Julie Products and Futurewise.

As for the twins, Claire is a Duke University alumna, while Nora graduated from Brown University. Given the immense success that their kids have been able to garner over the years, it is obvious that Bob and Lee could not be more proud of them. The happy family celebrated Cathryn’s marriage to XYZ in July 2023 with much joy. While Bob’s 2006 accident certainly was a hard time for them all, they have come out to the other side stronger than ever.

