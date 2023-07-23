Bobbi Parker: Where is the Kidnapping Survivor Now?

When Bobbi Parker started running an art program at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma, she had no idea it would lead to a horrific ordeal. Her line of work brought her in contact with convicted murderer Randolph Dial, and he soon took Bobbi as a hostage before escaping prison. ‘Dateline: The Devil and Bobbi Parker’ chronicles the shocking incident and also portrays how Bobbi was eventually rescued by law enforcement officers. Let’s delve into the detail surrounding the crime and find out where Bobbi is at present, shall we?

Who Is Bobbi Parker?

Bobbi Parker was a loving mother of two who lived with her husband, Randy Parker, and two daughters in a house situated right outside the walls of the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma. Although Bobbi and Randy had worked in the prison system together previously, the latter was still active as the deputy warden, while Bobbi embraced her motherly duties. However, soon the prison got a new warden who struck up a friendship with convicted murderer and artist Randolph Dial before deciding to fund an art program for the prisoners. Ultimately, it was decided that Randolph and Bobbi would head the art program out of the Parkers’ garage.

Working in close proximity to Randolph Dial was terrifying for Bobbi, although being a former jailhouse teacher, she knew that one must not judge another on their past crimes. Hence, she did everything she could to make the program a success, and with time, Randolph became a regular at the Parker household. In fact, reports mention that he would even take on minor housework from time to time as both Bobbi and Randy were busy with their jobs.

On August 30, 1994, Randy had breakfast at his house before leaving for work at the prison. While leaving, he saw Randolph working in the garden but did not think much of it then. However, things took a dark turn upon his return as he could not find Bobbi anywhere. Randy kept calling for his wife and even got help from a few local volunteers, but there was no sign of the missing woman. As a matter of fact, even Bobbi’s car was missing, and the children had no idea where their mother was. Shortly after discovering his wife missing, Randy heard alarms go off in the prison and learned that Randolph Dial had somehow escaped his cell. On top of it, an inmate claimed he saw Randolph get into a car before Bobbi drove him away from the premises.

Interestingly, on the evening of August 30, a few hours after Bobbi’s disappearance, she called her mother and enquired about her kids. Moreover, the following day, she called her best friend and asked her to tell Randy and the kids that she loved them. Incidentally, both Bobbi’s mother and her friend immediately suspected that the mother of two was being held against her will, although the police could not do much to pinpoint her whereabouts.

In the days that followed, Bobbi made two more phone calls, one to her sister-in-law, about ten days after her disappearance, and the other to former detective Charles Sasser, who had written a book on Randolph Dial. Yet, she did not divulge her location to either of these people, as law enforcement officials kept looking for the mother of two. Moreover, there were also a few alleged sightings, with one witness claiming he saw Randolph with a woman in Galveston, Texas. Still, the woman had blonde hair, sparking rumors that Bobbi might have changed her appearance. Nevertheless, the investigation dragged on for more than ten years before the police finally got a solid lead and ended up locating Bobbi as well as Randolph from an East Texas chicken farm in April 2005.

Where Is Bobbi Parker Now?

After Bobbi’s rescue, she claimed Randolph had drugged and kidnapped her and even went on to refuse statements that accused her of aiding the murderer’s escape. In fact, Bobbi mentioned that apart from being drugged most of the time, Randolph would beat her mercilessly, and she was even subjected to brutal rape occasionally. Moreover, the convicted murderer threatened to hurt Bobbi’s family if she ever approached a cop or attempted to escape.

Interestingly, the police refuted Bobbi’s statement, claiming they found enough evidence which proves that Randolph and the mother of two were in a loving relationship. Among the evidence were a few sex toys, several Valentine’s Day cards, condoms, and even a love letter that Bobbi addressed to Randolph. Moreover, news reports mentioned that she even accompanied the convicted killer when he had to seek emergency care because of a heart attack. Thus, with enough evidence for a trial, Bobbi was ultimately charged with assisting Randolph’s escape.

When presented in court, Bobbi insisted on her innocence, but the jury found her guilty on all charges. Hence, she was sentenced to 1 year in prison in 2011, although the show mentioned that Bobbi obtained parole after six months behind bars. At present, she still resides with her husband, Randy, in Oklahoma and maintains a wonderful relationship with her daughters. Readers will also be pleased to know that Randy has supported his wife’s statement throughout the trial, and we wish them the best for the years ahead.

