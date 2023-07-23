Randolph Dial: How Did the Killer Die?

When convicted murderer Randolph Dial got a chance to work on a prison art program outside the penitentiary walls, he immediately began planning an escape. Moreover, his close proximity to Bobbi Parker, the deputy warden’s wife, made it easy to take her as a hostage during his getaway. ‘Dateline: The Devil and Bobbi Parker’ chronicles the horrific incident and even takes the viewer through the investigation that caught up with Randolph more than ten years later. If you are intrigued by the details surrounding the crime and want to know more, we have you covered.

Who Was Randolph Dial?

Randolph Dial was a convicted murderer who confessed to killing karate instructor Kelly Dean Hogan on September 16, 1981. As a result, he was handed a life sentence and spent several years behind bars at a high-security prison before being shifted to the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma. At the Granite prison, Randolph enjoyed a minimum security lifestyle and even got himself on the warden’s good books. Moreover, he was also known to be a pretty proficient artist, which led to him being elected the leader of an art program in the prison.

Incidentally, Bobbi Parker, the wife of deputy warden Randy Parker, was in charge of conducting the art program, and this brought her in close proximity to Randolph Dial. Initially, Bobbi was scared of working alongside Randolph since she knew about his murderous past. However, the convicted murderer soon became a regular sight in the Parker household since he became their chief caretaker. However, Randy did not think much about it, as he was always in favor of rehabilitating the prisoners in his charge.

On August 30, 1994, Randolph was working at the Parker house as usual when Randy left for work. However, upon his return, Bobbi was nowhere to be found, and the deputy warden soon raised an alarm. Moreover, a few minutes later, the prison guards announced that Randolph Dial had broken out of his cell, and a prisoner claimed he saw the convicted murderer escape in a car, which was being driven by Bobbi Parker.

In the days that followed, Bobbi Parker placed four phone calls, three to people she knew, including her mother, best friend, and sister-in-law, and the fourth one to Charles Sasser, a former detective who had written a book on Randolph Dial. However, after the four phone calls, Randolph and Bobbi completely dropped off the grid, although there were a few sightings, including one at an art sale in Galveston, Texas. It is said that after Randolph kidnapped Bobbi during his escape, she stayed with him for more than ten years and even accompanied the convicted murderer when he had to visit the hospital because of a heart attack. On top of it, Bobbi claimed she never tried to escape as Randolph threatened to harm her and her family if she went against his wishes. Thus, even when law enforcement officers traced the pair to a Texas chicken farm in April of 2005, she tried her best not to cooperate with the police.

How Did Randolph Dial Die?

Once Bobbi was rescued, she detailed her ordeal in a Dateline interview and claimed she was drugged and kidnapped by Randolph Dial. She also insisted that the convicted murderer held her against her will and stated that she was subjected to regular beatings, torture, and even merciless rape. However, police officers who searched the Texas chicken farm mentioned that they came across several sex toys, Valentine’s Day cards, and packets of condoms inside the house the two shared. Moreover, authorities also found a love letter that Bobbi had addressed to Randolph Dial. Hence, even though the mother of two insisted on her innocence, she was found guilty of aiding Randolph’s escape and sentenced to a year in prison in 2011.

On the other hand, the police brought Randolph Dial back to Oklahoma, where he stood trial for the prison break. Eventually, a judge sent the convicted murderer back to life in prison, with an added sentence of seven years for the escape. However, Randolph was spending his days behind bars in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester when he took ill and breathed his last on June 13, 2007, at the age of 62.

