What Happened to Bobby and Velma? Did Eric Graise and Abby McEnany Leave Tracker?

CBS’ ‘Tracker’ returns with a third season to bring back Colter, the lone-wolf survivalist who is trying to make sense of a tragedy from his past. Using his unique set of skills, Colter helps people find their loved ones, collects his reward, and leaves town to follow another case. While he is usually alone on the field, he still requires help from time to time, and this is where his team comes into the picture. Over the course of two seasons, he depends on his team in the most difficult of times, and they get him through no matter how tough the situation. However, the third season shakes things up, as two prominent team members are nowhere to be seen. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tracker Season 3 Bids Farewell to Bobby and Velma

Reeling from the revelation about his father’s death, Colter goes off grid, losing touch with his team for a bit. While he tries to resolve his personal issues, Bobby and Velma also decide to move forward. In the first episode of Season 3, Reenie meets with Randy, who is helping her set up a security system, which is essential following the events of the previous season. During their conversation, Randy gets a text from Bobby, in which the latter thanks him, saying he misses Randy as well, and sends his regards to the gang. This prompts Reenie to ask how he is doing, and Randy reveals that his cousin is doing great. It turns out that he has found a new job and he is “killing it” there.

It turns out that Bobby has taken his skill set to a startup where he is working as an encryption specialist. This is a significant boost from working with Colter, a job that is rewarding but perhaps not so financially lucrative. His new job, however, is not only fulfilling, but it has also given him a financial edge. According to Randy, “Between the stock options and the salary, he’s bringing home the bacon.” This indicates that Bobby has sufficient incentives to remain in his new job and not return to his previous one. Fortunately for Colter, Randy is going to stick around since Reenie has offered him a job in her office. With Bobby’s absence explained, the episode also creates space for discussion about Velma.

Her name is dropped while Reenie searches for something in the office. She remarks that she knows nothing about where certain things are, as it was supposed to be Velma’s job. When Randy asks where she is and when she is coming back, Reenie says she has no idea, especially about the latter. She knows that Velma has gone to be with Teddi, her wife, who was part of the team in Season 1, serving as Colter’s co-handler alongside Velma. However, Teddi departed the show in Season 2, and her absence was attributed to personal troubles with her wife. However, it now appears that Velma has decided to save her marriage. She is focused on getting Teddi back, and since there is no fixed timeline for how long it will take, Reenie really doesn’t know when, if at all, Teddi will return to resume her work.

Tracker Leaves the Door Open for Eric Graise and Abby McEnany’s Return

With Bobby and Velma’s absence acknowledged in the new episode of ‘Tracker,’ it seems that they may have moved on to the new chapters of their lives. Their extended absence is confirmed by the fact that the exit of actors Eric Graise and Abby McEnany was announced in July 2025, a couple of months before the October premiere of Season 3. While the actors have not commented on their exit from the show, the issue has been discussed by the show’s executive producer, Elwood Reid. It turns out that the decision regarding Bobby and Velma’s exit was due to the logistics of the story. As had become clear in the second season of the series, there were too many moving parts in the story, and storylines needed to be trimmed to give more space to the central characters and their plotlines.

One of the characters that the show’s creators wanted to focus on was Reenie, and with a stacked supporting cast, she seemed to be pushed into the background. So, the board was rearranged to bring her to the front and center. The decision also serves well in Velma’s situation, who seemed a little out of place following Teddi’s departure. Meanwhile, Bobby’s brief but notable absence in Season 2 opened the door for Randy’s introduction, but it ended up crowding the space a bit without adding to either character’s plot development. Eventually, Bobby and Velma had their characters written off, at least for the time being. This, however, does not mean that they are permanently out of the picture. Elwood Reid has expressed the desire for the characters to reprise their roles if the right opportunity presents itself. Considering the trouble that Colter gets into, it seems that he will need to reach out to his old friends, and we might see Bobby and/or Velma, soon enough.

