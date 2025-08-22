Where Are Ola and Bola “Abel” Osundairo Now?

As a documentary revisiting the infamous tale of actor and musician Jussie Smollett’s alleged 2019 hate crime, Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ is simply intriguing. It actually incorporates not only never-before-seen footage but also exclusive interviews with the artist as well as those closely involved to explore whether the ordeal was even real or not. Amongst those to feature here are Abimbola (aka Abel or Bola) and Olabinjo (aka Ola) Osundairo, the brothers who reportedly perpetrated the attack upon being hired by Jussie to do so.

Bola and Ola Osundairo Claimed Jussie Smollett’s Attack Was a Hoax

While not a lot of information regarding Bola and Ola Osundairo’s early years or upbringing is publicly available as of writing, we do know the tight-knit brothers are of Nigerian descent. In fact, a lot of their family still resides there, which is why it’s not uncommon for them to travel back and forth while also pursuing careers in the fitness as well as entertainment industries. They were actually bodybuilders, fitness coaches, and striving actors who had managed to secure a spot as recurring extras on Fox’s ‘Empire’ by the time 2019 rolled around.

According to their own accounts, Ola had landed this opportunity first in 2015, shortly after which Bola followed in his footsteps and somehow developed a connection with lead actor Jussie Smollett. The latter has publicly even asserted that the actor essentially vouched for him to become a stand-in once they started working together behind-the-scenes too – Bola was his trainer in Chicago. In other words, the trio definitely knew one another as more than just passing acquaintances, so the trainer didn’t hesitate to go see the star after he allegedly texted him for a favor “on the low.”

Bola initially assumed it would be regarding marijuana since Jussie had reportedly bought the cannabis substance from him before, but that was not at all the case, as per his several accounts. Instead, the established actor allegedly asked to be “beat up” so that he could highlight the hate he receives for who he is as a black, openly gay man – he had even received hate mail about it days prior. According to the fitness enthusiast, he agreed upon seeing how shaken his friend was about the situation and then involved his brother Ola, resulting in them getting together to finalize the plan.

Bola and Ola Osundairo Alleged They Were Hired for the Hoax

It was less than 4 days after the reported meeting, in the early hours of January 29, 2019, that Jussie was attacked on the 300 block of the Streeterville neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. He claimed he was jumped by two men, at least one of whom was white, with them not only yelling out disturbing racial as well as homophobic slurs but also wrapping a white rope-made noose around his neck. His creative director called the local police, and their investigations led to the Osundairo brothers, with the help of surveillance footage and taxi records – there were reportedly no other leads.

By the time officials identified Bola and Ola, they were back in their homeland of Nigeria for a visit after having left the night after the incident, making the matter even more suspicious. Therefore, they executed a search warrant on the brothers’ Northern Chicago home on February 13, 2019, from where they recovered bleach, guns, as well as a cheque from Jussie for $3,500. This raid left them with more questions, so the moment they learned the Osundairos were returning, they moved in to arrest them right off the plane in the early hours of February 14. While neither Bola nor Ola initially made any statements, things changed once their attorney came into the picture, as they then alleged the whole ordeal was a hoax concocted by Jussie himself.

They even asserted that the money was payment for their involvement, resulting in them being released on February 15 without being charged with any crime. Thus, the only time they appeared in court was to make statements against the ‘Empire’ actor. However, it’s imperative to note that Jussie has vehemently maintained his innocence, claiming the text as well as the cheque were in relation to him asking for herbal steroids. Moreover, his team argued that the brothers lied after allegedly brokering a deal with the Chicago police due to Ola’s past felony conviction on an attempted murder case from 2011. He had ultimately pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, but his conviction stipulated that he couldn’t have any firearms or weapons in his possession, meaning he had a lot at stake.

Bola and Ola Osundairo Are Embracing Life as Public Figures

In March 2019, prosecutors dropped the charges of false reporting against Jussie, but on April 23, Bola and Ola filed a federal lawsuit against his team for making “defamatory statements” against them. In their 16-page filing, they once again iterated that the attack was a hoax, adding that the actor staged it since he “wanted his employer and the public to notice and appreciate him as a successful Black, openly gay actor.” Then, in a statement through their attorney, they asserted they “will no longer sit back and allow these lies to continue” because while they did want the actor to come clean himself at first, they can no longer stand by and watch the truth be twisted.

While the legal aftermath or conclusion of this lawsuit is unclear as of writing, Bola and Ola have since moved forward in their lives to achieve their lifelong dreams of being actors/entertainers. They have penned and published a book regarding their experiences with this whole ordeal, titled ‘Bigger Than Jussie: The Disturbing Need For A Modern-Day Lynching’ (October 2024). However, their primary career these days is more in tune with the audio-visual side of the entertainment industry as well as their long-held passion for fitness and coaching.

From what we can tell, Bola is currently based in Dallas, Texas, where he is thriving as a professional boxer, personal trainer, rising musician, actor, OnlyFans creator, and overall public figure. He is active on all forms of social media, posting not only fitness videos but also sketches, trends, and humorous updates on his life; plus, he has an individual OnlyFans account for those interested. Moreover, he runs a rather successful training and fitness program, aptly named Team Abel, to help others not only figure out but also achieve what they desire from their journey.

Coming to Ola, the proud cat dad is an actor and fitness coach who is primarily prioritizing his experiences in these avenues today, but he is also a musician as well as a former podcast host of ‘Attacking Jussie: The Osundairo Brothers Story’ alongside his brother. Apart from Fox’s ‘Empire,’ he has credits in originals such as ‘Chicago PD,’ ‘The Worst Nightmare,’ and ‘Jay Davis Presents: Creative Hustle’ too. Furthermore, with his brother, he picked out their artist stage name Nigerian Brothers, and they already have a single titled “Magic.”

