Boona Shark Tank Update: Enhancing the Joy of Showering Together

A tranquil shower serves as a rejuvenating ritual, offering a brief but impactful escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Beyond the obvious physical cleansing, a calm shower has the power to reset the mind, providing a moment of solace and reflection. Incorporating a calm shower into one’s daily routine is not just a mundane task but a mindful pause that contributes significantly to starting or concluding a day on a positive note.

Boona, featured on the 15th episode of the 15th season of ‘Shark Tank,’ introduced a revolutionary product that transforms the shower experience into a calming ritual. Their innovative approach not only changes the dynamics of how individuals take showers but also offers a shared experience for partners. Boona’s product aims to elevate personal and shared moments of relaxation, making it an appealing prospect for those seeking to enhance their daily self-care rituals.

Boona: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Brett Skaloud worked as a hardware design engineer at Amazon for approximately seven years, while Jeff Feiereisen served as an engineering manager for four years at the same company. During their time at Amazon, they collaborated on various projects, including Go, Scout, Explore, and more. The experience of tackling challenging assignments with cutting-edge technology fueled their passion for innovation.

In a casual conversation between friends, Jeff and Brett discussed their showering experiences. Jeff expressed the joy of showering with his partner but confessed to feeling guilty for using up all the warm water. On the flip side, Brett found himself standing in the cold as his partner enjoyed the warmth. Brett mentioned that he had been contemplating a bathroom remodel, and his partner suggested installing two shower heads. However, the cost of the entire project was overwhelming, leading to their brainstorming for some solution.

In their quest to address the common dilemma of sharing a shower with a partner, Jeff and Brett began searching for existing products but were surprised to find none that fit their needs. Motivated by this gap in the market, they embarked on creating a solution themselves. The duo started developing a prototype for a shower featuring two shower heads that could be easily installed as a do-it-yourself (DIY) project. This endeavor led to them starting a crowdfunding page on Kickstarter and the eventual foundation of Boona in 2021.

Boona’s shower solution transcends the mere joy of showering with a partner. The water pressure is attested to be of superior quality, ensuring thorough coverage without any cold spots. The showerheads utilize an insulated hose to maintain consistency in the water flow from each showerhead. This flexible hose can be easily installed without professional assistance and is adjustable, allowing users to regulate the height according to their preferences. Different showerheads can also be fixed at various heights to accommodate individual preferences.

Where is Boona Now?

The company’s entry into the market created a significant buzz due to its crowdfunding origins. Boona’s product offers an after-market solution to a common yet unaddressed problem faced by many. However, its appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ has propelled the company forward, providing a substantial boost by exposing it to a broader and diverse customer base. Boona’s innovative Tandem Shower is conveniently available for purchase on the company’s official website and through the popular online platform Amazon. Priced at $299, this comes in three attractive colors: King Krome, Midnight Black, and Retro Miami. Additionally, for those looking for a single showerhead solution, it is available for $249.

Boona frequently offers discounts and promotions, making their products accessible at even more affordable prices. Despite its dual functionality, the showerhead is versatile and suitable for individual use, providing a spa-like experience that’s both relaxing and rejuvenating. The double showerhead offers a delightful and eco-conscious bathing experience With its innovative design, the dual shower heads utilize less water when two people are enjoying a shower together, aligning with eco-friendly principles. Moreover, this thoughtful solution allows partners to revel in intimate moments without the typical inconvenience associated with shared showers.

Products like Boona’s double showerhead push the boundaries of luxury, introducing solutions that elevate everyday experiences. By addressing the challenges associated with shared showers, Boona not only enhances comfort but also breaks down taboos surrounding intimate topics like showering with one’s partner. This forward-thinking approach contributes to improving lifestyles by providing practical and enjoyable solutions to common issues. Boona’s commitment to creating a spa-like atmosphere and promoting shared moments underscores the brand’s dedication to enhancing the overall quality of life through thoughtful and modern design.

