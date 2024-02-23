Dogue Shark Tank Update: A Nutritious Indulgence For Our Canine Pals

Ensuring that our canine companions receive nutritious and wholesome meals is paramount for their overall health and well-being. A balanced and healthy diet plays a crucial role in promoting longevity and vitality. Recognizing this importance, on the 16th episode of ‘Shark Tank’ season 15, a remarkable dog-food brand named Dogue made its debut. Dogue not only specializes in crafting premium dog food but also extends its commitment to canine culinary delights by featuring a fine-dining cafe. This venture provides a diverse menu offering scrumptious, healthy meals for our beloved dogs.

Dogue: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Rahmi Massarweh, a professionally trained chef in Classical French Cuisine, embarked on his culinary journey by honing his skills in family cafes and restaurants. Over the course of nearly two decades, he ascended the ranks to become an executive chef by 2015. However, the highly competitive nature of the culinary industry and its demanding environment prompted Massarweh to contemplate a change. In pursuit of a new venture, he made the decision to step away from his executive chef position and explore fresh opportunities.

Rahmi Massarweh and his wife Alejandra harbored a deep desire for canine companionship, and their first foray into the world of dogs introduced them to a 30-pound, 10-week-old English Mastiff named Grizzly in 2010. Initially opting for store-bought dog food, they noticed a decline in Grizzly’s interest. Leveraging his culinary expertise, Massarweh started crafting customized meals for Grizzly, incorporating seasonal, fresh, and whole foods.

In 2015, while residing with his in-laws, Massarweh ventured into running a dog care service on the side. As he began receiving compliments about his own dog Grizzly’s exceptional health and demeanor, more pet parents reached out, inquiring about Grizzly’s diet. The initial clients included the owners of a 12-year-old Golden Retriever diagnosed with cancer and given a prognosis of two months to live. Massarweh, drawing on his culinary skills, started preparing specialized meals for the ailing dog, and remarkably, the canine’s health showed improvement. This success prompted Massarweh to transition into making meals in small batches for their expanding clientele.

Since its inception, Dogue has evolved into a comprehensive brand catering to the well-being of our canine companions. Their online store showcases a diverse array of dog foods, featuring artisanal patisseries, single-ingredient treats, and meal supplements. Complementing their online offerings, Dogue extends its commitment to canine culinary delights with the Bone Appétit Café, a dog cafe that serves gourmet meals tailored for dogs, based in San Francisco. The hallmark of the brand lies in its dedication to using real, human-grade ingredients that are not only fresh but also seasonally sourced. This emphasis on quality and variety underscores Dogue’s mission to provide a holistic and enjoyable dining experience for our four-legged friends.

Where is Dogue Now?

Dogue has garnered substantial media attention since its inception, with a notable surge following the launch of their café in 2022. The brand’s success is underscored by the satisfaction of its customers, who have consistently praised the quality and variety of offerings for their canine companions. The turning point for Dogue was marked by their appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ which resulted in a significant uptick in both customers and inquiries about their services. The exposure from the show has also brought widespread recognition to Dogue’s commitment to providing high-quality canine nutrition.

Dogue further distinguishes itself through its Bespoke Meals Program, offering dog caregivers the flexibility to design a personalized meal plan tailored to their individual canine’s needs. Through discussions with a consultant, caregivers can also determine the optimal portion sizes for their dogs. The convenience is paramount, as the bespoke meals are pre-prepared and simply require opening and feeding.

In addition to their nutritional focus, Dogue ensures the quality of their in-house pastries by keeping them free from toxins and fillers, ensuring both appetizing and healthy treats for dogs. These range from $15 for smaller treats to $95 for larger cakes. The café experience at Dogue is equally diverse, featuring a range of items, and for those seeking an extra touch of indulgence, a seven-course meal can be specially ordered.

To foster a sense of community, Dogue extends its offerings beyond canine cuisine by providing meals designed for humans. This unique experience is exclusively available on Sundays, presenting an opportunity for individuals to not only spend quality time with their beloved pets but also to connect with fellow pet parents.

Dogue’s online store, accessible through their website, offers a delectable array of pastries and single-ingredient treats for canine indulgence. Among the options, the organic chicken breast treat is priced at $11.95, the beef sirloin at $14.95, and the wild smelt at $19.95. Enhancing the meal experience, Dogue provides an assortment of meal toppers in various flavors like chicken, beef, lamb, turkey, and more, with prices ranging from $4.95 to $12.95. For those seeking additional nutritional support, the website also features a selection of health supplements.

Dogue’s physical store situated on Valencia Street in San Francisco welcomes visitors with open doors and a warm atmosphere. Operating from 1:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, the store provides a dedicated space for dogs and their owners to experience care and affection. While closed on Saturdays, Dogue extends its hospitality on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store design reflects Dogue’s commitment to creating an environment where both dogs and their owners feel cherished and loved. It serves as a haven for pet parents to indulge and spoil their cherished companions.

