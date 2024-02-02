Modern Picnic After Shark Tank: Lunch Bags Merging Fashion and Functionality

Lunch breaks at workplaces play a crucial role in sustaining employee well-being and productivity. Taking the time to enjoy a balanced meal not only nourishes the body but also refreshes the mind, enhancing focus and overall job performance. It provides a valuable opportunity for relaxation, socialization, and a mental break from work-related stressors. Incorporating regular lunch breaks into the workday promotes a healthier work-life balance and contributes to long-term job satisfaction.

Recognizing the significance of this daily ritual, Modern Picnic stepped onto the stage of the 13th episode of season 15 of ‘Shark Tank’ with a mission to revolutionize lunchtime for modern working women. Their innovative lunch bags are designed to seamlessly integrate into the fast-paced lives of contemporary professionals, combining style, functionality, and efficiency to enhance the lunchtime experience for women in the workforce.

Modern Picnic: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Upon graduating from Lehigh University in 2016, Ali Kaminetsky made her way to New York, immersing herself in the dynamic world of retail. As a part of the Macy’s team, she embraced the practice of bringing homemade lunches to the workplace, not just for the cost-effectiveness but also for the health-conscious choice it presented. However, Ali soon found herself yearning for a lunchtime solution that blended sophistication with practicality. This realization sparked a visionary journey, prompting Ali to redefine the landscape of lunch accessories.

In 2018, she founded Modern Picnic, aiming to provide a contemporary solution to the dearth of stylish lunch accessories. Their debut product, The Luncher, marked a departure from the conventional lunchbox. With an insulated interior and a vegan leather exterior resembling a chic bag, The Luncher introduced an unparalleled fusion of fashion and functionality. Boasting a utensils compartment, magnetic closure, removable straps, and easy-to-clean interiors, it set the standard for a new era in elevated lunch experiences.

Modern Picnic stands at the forefront of sustainability, recognizing the environmental impact of its choices. The use of vegan leather in their products not only aligns with contemporary fashion trends but also signifies a commitment to eco-friendly practices. Unlike traditional leather production, which often involves harmful chemicals and contributes to deforestation, vegan leather offers a cruelty-free alternative that minimizes ecological harm.

Additionally, Modern Picnic’s innovative lunch accessories contribute to waste reduction by eliminating the need for disposable items like plastic bags, salad bags, or even paper bags. By opting for durable and reusable solutions, Modern Picnic encourages a more sustainable lifestyle, inviting consumers to make conscious choices that benefit both personal style and the planet.

Modern Picnic Update: Where Are They Now?

Modern Picnic has expanded its product line, offering a diverse range of stylish and functional lunch accessories. The lineup includes The Large Luncher, featuring a more spacious design for added convenience, alongside variations like tote styles, backpacks, and pouch designs. The brand’s innovative approach to modernizing lunchtime essentials has garnered significant attention from renowned publications, including Forbes, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. However, it was their visibility on ‘Shark Tank’ that truly catapulted Modern Picnic into the spotlight, introducing the brand to a broader audience and solidifying its status as a trailblazer in the industry.

Modern Picnic’s exquisite collection of lunch accessories provides a spectrum of choices for discerning customers. The signature Luncher, available in nine captivating colors, is priced at $159 for a single piece. For those seeking an enhanced experience, it can be paired with a food container, available at $20, creating a perfectly coordinated set. Designed for added convenience, The Larger Luncher is priced at $189. The Tote, a sophisticated addition to the collection, stands at $250, with a complimentary pouch included. The Snacker and the Pouch, catering to more compact needs, are available at $59 and $79, respectively.

For those who prefer versatility, the Backpack, complete with a padded laptop sleeve, becomes an ideal choice for office-goers, priced at $210. Modern Picnic goes beyond traditional offerings by presenting distinct collections tailored to diverse preferences. The Wicker Collection, Kids Collection, and Pets Collection not only add variety to their product range but also cater to specific lifestyle needs. For those seeking a personalized touch, customers have the option to have their products monogrammed. All these items are available for purchase on the brand’s website and can also be bought through some third-party sellers such as Amazon and eBay.

Modern Picnic takes its social responsibility seriously, forging partnerships with various charities, NGOs, and nonprofits to support causes aligned with the brand’s values. As a “Female Founded, Female Led + Female Guided” brand, Modern Picnic has garnered glowing customer reviews, particularly from successful professional women. These testimonials attest to the brand’s commitment to providing products that seamlessly blend ease and style, making it a trusted choice for those who appreciate quality, functionality, and a touch of sophistication in their daily lives.

Read More: Meat the Mushroom After Shark Tank: Delicious Bacon for Vegans