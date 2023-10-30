Is Botched Scripted or Real?

Starring doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, ‘Botched‘ is one of the most popular shows on e! The series premiered in 2014 and has been entertaining the masses with real-life stories of people who have had terrible experiences with cosmetic surgery in the past and are hoping to rectify the situation. Of course, not everything is as simple as we might want, but that has not stopped us from eagerly awaiting the details of every new case that is told in the show. But just how much of the series is as legitimate as it claims to be? Well, here is what we know about the same!

Is Botched Scripted?

No, we do not believe that ‘Botched’ is a scripted show. The series certainly has a shock factor, given just how much some of the featured patients seem to be struggling before their procedures are done as a part of the show. That said, the unexpected elements of the series only add to the core idea of the show, which is to highlight how medical procedures can often go awry, especially in the world of cosmetic surgery. While some of the issues might have originated due to the actions of the previous doctors that the cast consulted with, there have also been instances of the patients not following up with proper maintenance.

Unlike many shows that focus on cosmetic surgeries, the E! show stands out due to the simple reason, which is the franks nature with which Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif approach each case. While they always seem eager to help the patients in any way possible, the instances where they have promised a 100% effective solution are rare. Though it is obvious that medical experts almost always try to uphold the wishes of the patients, they also seem to believe that setting realistic expectations for those under their care is also a crucial part of their job. As such, the biggest lesson that most of the cast members walk away with is the concept of self-acceptance.

Indeed, the way in which the show highlights how cosmetic surgeries can go wrong seems like a harsh dose of reality, but it is tempered with the expert work and opinions of the medical experts who star in the series. That said, Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif have also had to face multiple legal battles against unfulfilled patients. In 2018, Page Six reported that one patient who was set to be a part of ‘Botched,’ ended up suing Dubrow for $3 million, though the source of the news also suggested that the pain caused by Dubrow’s own work might have a lot to do with the patient not following up on doctor’s orders.

Dubrow also ended up countersuing Sandy Scoggins, an ex-patient, after she and her legal team demanded $10 million, claiming that the case against him was being made based on facts that were simply not true. Paul Nassif was sued by a man called Eric Klein in 2016, who stated that he had been unable to blink since having a rhinoplasty from the television celebrity. However, the final details of the legal procedure have not become public as of writing.

The legal battles that the two doctors have been a part of might make one wonder about the legitimacy of their work in ‘Botched.’ However, both medical professionals are still some of the most well-respected individuals in the industry. Additionally, most of the patients featured in the show have been quite complimentary towards the care they received, restoring our faith in the show’s nature. Overall, it seems like the series is as accurate as it claims to be and features the real-life problems and solutions of people who simply wish to have a proper solution to their problems.

