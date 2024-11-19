RHOBH’s Bozoma Saint John: Everything We Know

Bozoma Saint John is a trailblazing powerhouse whose influence extends far beyond her impressive career in marketing and leadership. Known for her dynamic personality, bold fashion sense, and unapologetic authenticity, Bozoma inspires countless individuals to embrace their true selves and strive for excellence. Her ability to break barriers in industries often lacking diversity showcases her resilience, intelligence, and vision. Whether leading global campaigns or sharing her story to empower others, she exudes confidence and grace, leaving a lasting impression wherever she goes. Even on Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ she manages to stand out and brings a refreshing energy to the show.

Bozoma Saint John Proudly Owns Up to Her Ghanian and American Ethnicity

Bozoma Saint John, born Bozoma Afiba Mamekyi Arthur, is a remarkable individual whose journey is as inspiring as it is global. Born in Middletown, Connecticut, her upbringing was deeply influenced by her father, Rev. Dr. Appianda Arthur, a former clarinet player, and Ghana Army officer who sought better opportunities in the U.S. When she was just six months old, her family returned to Ghana and later moved to Nairobi, Kenya. They eventually settled in Washington, D.C., before calling Colorado Springs, Colorado, home by the time she was 12. Bozoma shared these transformative years with her sister, Alua Arthur, and their parents, creating cherished memories rooted in diverse cultural experiences.

Her passion for understanding her heritage led her to study English and African-American studies at Wesleyan University. She graduated in 1999. These formative years helped her delve deeper into her Ghanaian roots, which she has always embraced proudly. In 2023, she further solidified this connection by becoming a Ghanaian citizen, underscoring her dedication to celebrating and advocating for the African diaspora.

Bozoma Saint John Led a Trailblazing Career in Marketing

After graduating college, Bozoma Saint John started her career in marketing, gaining early experience at prominent agencies such as Arnold Worldwide and Spike Lee’s Spike DDB. She later took on the role of vice president of marketing at Ashley Stewart, a fashion brand. In 2005, she joined PepsiCo, where she spearheaded innovative music festival marketing campaigns as the head of music and entertainment marketing. Her expertise caught the attention of Beats Music in 2014, leading her to move to Los Angeles to oversee marketing initiatives for the company. Following Apple’s acquisition of Beats, she took on the role of global consumer marketing head for iTunes and Apple Music, becoming widely recognized for her electric presentation of the redesigned Apple Music at the 2016 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

In 2017, Saint John joined Uber as chief brand officer, aiming to reshape the company’s culture, particularly in its treatment of women and minorities. A year later, she transitioned to Endeavor as chief marketing officer, where her work included rebranding efforts for Papa John’s Pizza during a significant reputational challenge. Netflix appointed her as its chief marketing officer in 2020, marking her as the streaming giant’s first Black executive at the C-suite level. She held the position until 2022, leaving behind a legacy of bold marketing strategies and cultural advocacy throughout her illustrious career.

Bozoma Has Chart Out a Different Course For the Next Phase of Her Work-life

Bozoma Saint John has consistently channeled her creativity and energy into meaningful ventures, blending her passion for storytelling and social impact. In May 2020, she partnered with journalist Katie Couric to release a limited-series podcast through iHeart Media, showcasing her drive to create engaging content. By January 2021, she brought her dynamic expertise to Harvard Business School, where she taught a Short Intensive Program (SIP) for MBA students, aptly titled Anatomy of a Badass. Her literary debut came in February 2023 with the publication of her memoir, ‘The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival,’ offering a candid exploration of resilience and purpose. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Saint John has dedicated herself to philanthropy.

She serves as a Global Ambassador to Ghana for Pencils of Promise and is actively involved with organizations such as Girls Who Code and Vital Voices, where she contributes to empowering women and youth worldwide. As a member of the Black Advisory Board for Impact, she continues to advocate for diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry. In recognition of her trailblazing career and influence, she was inducted into the American Marketing Association’s Marketing Hall of Fame in May 2022, solidifying her legacy as a visionary leader. In early 2024, when she was given the chance to join ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for the fourteenth season, she knew it was the perfect platform for her to take the next step in her career. What lies ahead for the 47-year-old is her next big venture, EVE By Boz, which is a hair care and wig bag catering mainly to Black women.

Bozoma is Most Proud of Her Role as a Mother

Bozoma’s personal journey has been shaped by profound love, loss, and resilience. In the early 2000s, she met Peter Saint John, who worked in print production and advertising. Their serendipitous meeting occurred in a New York cafeteria line, where Peter asked her out. Initially, Bozoma declined several times but eventually agreed on the condition that he would read her favorite Toni Morrison novel, ‘Song of Solomon.’ This gesture marked the beginning of a love story that led them to marriage in 2003, exactly one year after their first date. Their marriage was filled with joy and challenges. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Eve, whose loss was a heartbreaking chapter in their lives. However, in 2009, they celebrated the birth of their second daughter, Lael, born on May 29.

During this joyous yet bittersweet time of being a young parent, Peter was battling cancer, a fight he ultimately lost in 2013. Despite the profound loss, Bozoma embraced her role as a mother with unwavering dedication. Now 15 years old, Lael shares a close and loving bond with her mother. Together, they create cherished memories, such as their annual birthday trips. In 2024, the duo celebrated Lael’s birthday in Rio de Janeiro, a tradition that underscores their deep connection. Their small but strong family is a testament to resilience, love, and the joy they find in each other’s company, a safe space where they continue to thrive and celebrate life.

