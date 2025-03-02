Brace Land: What Happened to the Former Gigolos Star?

In Paramount+’s ‘Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas,’ the focus is on the horrific murder of Herleen Dulai at the hands of Akshaya Kubiak, also known as Ash Armand, in the summer of 2020. Before calling 911, the former ‘Gigolos’ star contacted a couple of his former colleagues from the show — one of whom was Brace Land. The three-part true crime documentary series features an interview with Brace himself, who talks about the fateful morning and how the crime scene still haunts him to this day.

Brace Land Had Experience in Several Fields Before Featuring in Gigolos

Brace Land’s journey to becoming one of the gigolos in Showtime’s ‘Gigolos’ was far from easy; in fact, he went through a lot of ups and downs throughout his life. At the young age of 17, despite having the talent to play for his college’s football team, he was pushed by his parents to work for General Motors. After graduating from college with flying colors, he reportedly got employed at a company where he served for 26 years. Meanwhile, he also invested in the stock market, other businesses, and rental properties. He also owned a salon at some point in time.

Brace also focused on bodybuilding just as much as he was dedicated to his professional career. As a matter of fact, he even studied martial arts for seven years, during which he got into an advanced Aikido school called Kenshu. After 20 months of hard work and discipline, he graduated from Kenshu and enrolled in Senior Kenshu, which went on for another 12 months. Given his interest in Hollywood action movies, he tried to get into the entertainment industry. His efforts didn’t go to waste as, soon enough, his entire life changed when he got the opportunity to star in ‘Gigolos.’

On the personal front, Brace had given up on relationships in early 2000 after his divorce. When he came across a young woman who was earning thousands of dollars each month as an escort, he decided to dip his toes in the escort business to see what would happen. Not long after he created his own site, he was contacted by several women from across the globe, and thus, his career in the escort business began. Being a true gigolo, he was contacted by the producers of ‘Gigolo’ and asked if he would be willing to appear in a reality show about male escorts. Brace agreed to it and claimed that he had a feeling that the show would be a hit from day one.

Brace Land Ventured Into His Own Businesses After Gigolos

When he gained popularity through ‘Gigolos,’ Brace Land decided to cash in on it. Thus, he launched a supplement line of advanced nutritional products called Braceland Nutraceuticals. The initiative was inspired by his own experiences with nutrition during his bodybuilding and martial arts days. Through his brand, he provided his customers with supplements at a discounted price as he wanted to give the people more value for their hard-earned money.

Brace Land’s greatest inspiration is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who motivated him to compete in bodybuilding. Meanwhile, he got his inspiration to train in martial arts from Steven Segal. Several years after ‘Gigolos’ ended, Brace began to capitalize on his fame as he became associated with platforms like Memmo and Hi-Ya, through which he charged money from his fans to get him to send a personalized message to them on any occasion of their liking. Besides that, he has kept other aspects of his personal life private.

