Debby Hopkins: What Happened to the House of Yahweh Cult Survivor?

Hulu’s ‘How I Escaped My Cult’ episode titled ‘The House of Yahweh’ delves into the inner workings of a controversial religious group, House of Yahweh, that former members claimed operated as a cult. The episode features firsthand accounts from individuals who left the organization, including Debby Hopkins, who was a part of the group for nearly 20 years. She shared harrowing details of the alleged control, coercion, and mistreatment she witnessed and spoke about the restrictive environment within the community. Debby recounted the strict rules imposed on women, the isolation from the outside world, and the psychological manipulation that kept members obedient.

Debby Hopkins Joined the House of Yahweh With Her Boyfriend

In 1993, Debby Hopkins was living in South Carolina with her boyfriend, Kenny, when they came across flyers promoting the House of Yahweh. Kenny, who was on a spiritual journey, found the group’s teachings intriguing, and the couple soon decided to pack their bags and move to Eula, Texas, to join the community. At first, Debby recalled, the environment seemed peaceful and welcoming and gave her a sense of belonging. However, as time passed, she began to notice increasingly strict rules and harsh regulations that became difficult to endure.

She described how men and women were forbidden from speaking to one another, and all contact with the outside world was severed. Even seeking medical attention at a hospital was prohibited. According to her, the group’s leader, Yisrayl Hawkins, imposed a rigid system of control and allegedly subjected members to psychological, emotional, and physical abuse. Over time, what seemed like a sanctuary turned into a nightmare for Debby.

Debby recounted several incidents that deeply shocked her, one of the most horrifying being when she was asked to carry a brown bag into a room where an unauthorized medical procedure was taking place. Inside, a mother was performing surgery on her own daughter, but in the process, she accidentally severed an artery, which resulted in the child’s death. Debby also alleged that polygamy was openly practiced within the community. She was devastated when Kenny, who had since become her husband, informed her of his plans to take additional wives. Heartbroken and feeling trapped, she attempted to leave, but she alleged that Kenny physically assaulted her, instilling fear and making her escape seem even more impossible.

Debby Hopkins Likes the Peaceful Life She Has Made For Herself

Debby Hopkins revealed that her decision to leave the cult didn’t come suddenly. It was a gradual realization that built up over time. Small incidents kept piling up, and the thought of escaping slowly took root in her mind. She admitted that she feared for her life, but one day, she finally mustered the courage to grab the car keys and make a run for it. As she fled, her husband chased after her, threatening to find and kill her, but she kept moving forward, determined to break free. While she is disappointed that the religious sect still exists today, she is grateful to have escaped and built a new life. Now, she values her privacy and prefers to keep to herself, focusing on her own peace and healing.

