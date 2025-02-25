Yedidiyah Hawkins: Where is House of Yahweh Member Now?

In 2007, police searched a property in Eula, Texas, belonging to the religious sect known as the House of Yahweh. During the raid, they arrested Yedidiyah Hawkins, an elder of the church, on charges of sexual assault. The news quickly spread, sparking widespread controversy, as the organization had long been accused of being a cult and was frequently at the center of disputes. In Hulu’s episode of ‘How I Escaped My Cult’ titled ‘The House of Yahweh,’ former members discuss the incident and how it set off a chain reaction that ultimately led to the arrest of the sect’s leader.

Yedidiyah Hawkins’ Wife Reported Him to the Police

Yedidiyah Hawkins was a longtime member of the House of Yahweh, a religious sect based in Eula, Texas. Many former members have alleged that the group operated like a cult, enforcing control through the abuse of women and the physical and mental coercion of its followers. While these claims have not been legally substantiated, controversy surrounding the sect has persisted. A significant event took place on October 16, 2007, when local police and the FBI raided the premises and arrested Yedidiyah. His wife and the girl’s mother had accused him of sexually assaulting a minor and sought justice against him.

She stated that on the day of the incident, she discovered a pink sweater, earrings, foot stirrups, and other unfamiliar items in her home. When she questioned Yedidiyah about them, his explanation did not satisfy her, prompting her to ask the girl directly. This led her to report the matter to the police. Surprisingly, the report was filed nearly four years after the crime had taken place. During the raid, authorities found evidence such as a speculum and spoke with the girl, who was 14 years old at the time in 2007. She revealed that she was only 11 when she had been living with her mother, Yedidiyah, and her siblings and that he was her stepfather.

The girl stated that her family was heading to another person’s house when Yedidiyah asked her to stay behind. She recalled that he claimed he was conducting a cervical cancer check but instead assaulted her. In December 2007, Yedidiyah was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a minor and awaited trial. His arrest triggered a broader investigation into the organization, and in February 2008, the group’s leader, Yisrayl Hawkins, was also arrested on four counts of bigamy.

Yedidiyah Hawkins is Incarcerated Today

In October 2008, Yedidiyah Hawkins was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He appealed for a new trial in February 2009, claiming ineffective legal representation, but his request was denied. His conviction was upheld by the Eleventh Court of Appeals of Texas on July 29, 2010. Now 57 years old, he is serving his sentence at the Dalhart Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Although he has been eligible for parole since 2022, he remains incarcerated, with a projected release date set for 2037.

Read More: Kristel Leonard: Where is the Word of Life Church Survivor Now?