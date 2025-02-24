Kristel Leonard: Where is the Word of Life Church Survivor Now?

Hulu’s ‘How I Escaped My Cult’ highlights the stories of individuals who have managed to break free from institutions they claim to be cults, amplifying their voices. One episode, titled ‘Word of Life,’ features Kristel Leonard, who spent most of her adult life in a religious group. Having grown up within it, she shares the reasons behind her decision to leave. She provides detailed accounts of the Word of Life Christian Church, particularly in the wake of her brother Lucas Leonard’s unexpected death.

Kristel Leonard Left the Word of Life After Tiffanie Irwin Became the Preacher

Kristel Leonard grew up as an only child on a farm in Otego, New York. After her mother passed away, she lived alone with her father, Bruce Leonard. When she was around 10 years old, Bruce began meeting with Jerry Irwin, the founder of the Word of Life Christian Church, and he deeply influenced her. He started attending daily prayer sessions and eventually decided to relocate himself and Kristel to a nearby house where many other followers lived. For Kristel, this was a drastic shift from the open, spacious farmland she was accustomed to, but she adapted to her new life.

Kristel embraced the church’s teachings without much difficulty, as she had been raised in a religious environment. She formed a close friendship with Tiffanie Irwin, Jerry’s daughter, and never questioned the beliefs she grew up with. However, when she was around 20 years old, Tiffanie informed her that she was expected to marry a much older man for the benefit of the church. With her father remarried and three step-siblings to consider, she felt it was her duty as the eldest to comply. She settled into married life, but things began to shift in 2013 when Jerry passed away, and Tiffanie took over as the church’s pastor.

Kristel claimed that after Tiffanie took over, there was increased scrutiny over members’ behavior, greater pressure to donate money, and overall stricter control within the church. In July 2014, the 35-year-old made the decision to leave and start a new life. However, in October 2015, upon learning that her younger brothers, Lucas, and Christopher Leonard, had been brutally assaulted, she rushed to help them. Tragically, Lucas succumbed to his injuries. During the trial, Kristel held the church, particularly Tiffanie and her brothers, responsible for his death.

Kristel Leonard Even Spoke Before Her Father’s Sentencing in the Criminal Case

During the trial of Tiffanie Irwin, her brother Joseph Irwin, and several other church members, including Bruce Leonard and Kristel Leonard, addressed the court before the sentences were delivered. She emphasized that Tiffanie had been the one in control on the day Lucas and Christopher were brutally beaten and should be held accountable alongside the others. She expressed her deep regret, stating she felt “disgusted” forever accepting Tiffanie as her religious leader. In the aftermath of the crime, she became a leading advocate for justice for her brothers and recounted her experiences in the church to provide a fuller picture. She also wrote blogs about her past and spoke at her father’s sentencing. Over time, she reconciled with him and visited him in prison. Despite the lingering regrets and unresolved issues in their relationship, Kristel is glad to have maintained contact with him and has handled the situation with maturity.

Kristel Leonard is Pursuing Higher Studies Today

Kristel Leonard has built a stable life in Utica, New York, where she has established herself as a writer, educator, and researcher. She previously worked as a web developer at High Hopes Acres while teaching in private settings and serving as her children’s educator. Since October 2024, she has been working as a Student Assistant at the Office of the New York State Attorney General. Kristel remains dedicated to personal and professional growth and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree specializing in Forensic Criminology at SUNY Canton. She is set to graduate in May 2026 and is eager for the opportunities that lie ahead.

Kristel Leonard Has Made a Stable and Peaceful Life With Her Wife

Kristel Leonard has also found a loving and supportive partner in Helen Leonard. The couple married on February 17, 2018, and have built a happy and fulfilling life together. Helen has embraced Kristel’s children as her own, and Kristel’s daughter, Abi Serena, shares an especially close relationship with her. The couple cherish life’s little joys, such as celebrating six years since their first tattoos by getting matching Harry Potter tattoos on their arms. Their relationship thrives on these small yet meaningful moments.

Beyond her personal life, Kristel is also politically vocal, fearlessly advocating for issues that matter to her, whether it’s national politics or fair working conditions for student employees. As an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community, she and Helen never hesitate to stand up for their beliefs and support the causes they care about.

