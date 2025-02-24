Vicki Thompson: Where is the FLDS Cult Survivor Now?

The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) is infamous for its extreme beliefs and controversial practices, particularly its endorsement of polygamy and the strict control it exerts over its members. Hulu’s ‘How I Escaped My Cult’ delves into the experiences of individuals who managed to break free from such institutions. In the episode titled ‘Yearning for Zion,’ former members of the FLDS share their stories, revealing the impact the church had on their lives. One of them is Vicki Thompson, a former wife of Warren Jeffs, who bravely recounts what her life was like within the church. She details the moment she realized she had to leave and the journey she took to reclaim her freedom.

Vicki Thompson Was Really Heartbroken When Her Kids Were Taken to Zion

Vicki Thompson was born in Utah. Her father passed away when she was just two years old. Her father, who was in his 70s at the time of his passing, left behind a young family. Following his death, Vicki’s mother relocated to Colorado City, Utah, where she remarried. The family had always been devoted members of the FLDS and was deeply influenced by the teachings of Rulon Jeffs. As Vicki grew up, she witnessed Warren Jeffs gradually take control of the church after Rulon’s passing, and she recalls how inevitable it seemed that she would become one of his wives.

She alleged that Warren would take a new bride approximately every two months and reinforced his unchecked authority within the FLDS. By 2003, Vicki had two children with him—Wendell and Sarah. While she primarily cared for her children, she was taken aback when she was informed that Warren was preparing a new place for them in Zion, Texas. It marked another major shift in their controlled and isolated lives. Vicki recalled being told that due to limited resources, only the children would be moved to the new ranch at first. It was an incredibly painful experience for her to watch her children leave, but she put on a brave face and remained silent, fearing the consequences of speaking out.

She was warned that if the children were not relocated immediately, their lives would be at risk. After six long months, Vicki was finally allowed to move to the new ranch, where she was reunited with her children. However, the tight grip of the FLDS continued to dictate her life. It wasn’t until 2006, following Warren Jeffs’ capture, that she slowly began to question and detach herself from the church’s control. The process took time, but by 2013, Vicki had fully broken away from the FLDS and left with both of her children.

Vicki Thompson is Finding Fulfilment in Her Work as a Nurse Today

Vicki Thompson has truly transformed her life since leaving the church. She enrolled at Utah Tech University, where she pursued nursing, and successfully graduated in May 2024. Grateful for the support she received along the way, she acknowledged that she wouldn’t have been able to achieve this milestone alone. Now working full-time as a nurse, Vicki finds a lot of contentment in her profession and describes her work in positive terms. She is passionate about helping others and takes pride in the meaningful impact she can make in people’s lives. Her journey stands as a testament to resilience and the power of reclaiming one’s future.

Vicki Thompson is Happy in Her Life With Her Husband and Their Children

Vicki Thompson has also found happiness in her personal life after marrying Aaron Thompson in 2019. He has been a true life partner, and together, they complement each other beautifully. The couple has since welcomed two children, with their youngest just two years old, and Vicki is cherishing these precious moments of motherhood once again. Despite starting a new chapter, she has maintained a close relationship with her older children and has ensured that their bond remains strong. It is truly heartwarming to see her embrace a fresh start, making the most of her second chance at life and living it to the fullest.

