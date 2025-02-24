Desiree Kolbek: Where is the Tony Alamo’s Cult Survivor Now?

Children who grow up in cults often face deep psychological and emotional struggles shaped by isolation and control beyond their choice. In Hulu’s episode of ‘How I Escaped My Cult’ titled ‘Tony Alamo Christian Academy,’ Desiree Kolbek shares her harrowing experience as a former member of Tony Alamo’s cult. Trapped in an abusive environment with little chance of escape, she endured years of suffering. Despite the odds, she managed to break free and played a crucial role in assisting law enforcement, which ultimately helped bring the Alamo to justice.

Desiree Kolbek Ran Away From the Life She Had Known When She Was Fifteen

Desiree Kolbek grew up in the Alamo Christian Foundation since both of her parents were deeply involved. She shared a particularly close bond with her father, John Kolbek, who favored her among her three siblings. As she got older, she admitted that she struggled with lying, and her mother frequently reprimanded her and warned her that it could keep her from entering heaven. In 1998, at just eight years old, Desiree was sent to live with cult leader Tony Alamo, whom she called “Papa Tony.” Initially excited to be there, her feelings changed within three months as she began witnessing unsettling things. Not long after, Alamo summoned her to a room, telling her that he would marry her and make her his “spiritual wife.”

It was not long after that Desiree started being subjected to sexual and physical abuse at the hands of the Alamo. She never confided in her parents but kept a journal where she began questioning her faith. When one of Alamo’s other “wives” discovered it, the journal was shown to Alamo, who then informed her parents. She alleged that she was severely beaten by her father, and she was left feeling trapped with no way out. Despite this, she always knew that what was happening to her was wrong. At 15, after enduring yet another episode of humiliation and abuse, she reached out to her aunt in Florida for help. Though the house was constantly monitored by CCTV, Desiree courageously found a way to escape and leave the cult behind.

While staying in Florida, her aunt informed her that the local police and FBI were already investigating Alamo’s criminal activities. Upon learning that her younger sister was also being taken to his house, Desiree decided to share her story with the authorities. In 2007, she sat down with law enforcement and recounted everything she had endured. Two years later, in 2009, Alamo was arrested on 10 counts of transporting minors across state lines. At the time of his arrest, he had 14 “spiritual wives,” allegedly at least six of whom were minors.

Desiree Kolbek Filed a Lawsuit Against Tony Alamo Along With His Other Victims

Desiree Kolbek sought justice for herself and, in 2010, joined six other victims—former “wives” of Tony Alamo—in filing a lawsuit against him. They accused him of physical abuse, false imprisonment, and sexual exploitation. In 2013, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas ruled in their favor in two civil suits—one against Tony and Susan Alamo and another against the church’s insurance company. Each lawsuit resulted in judgments exceeding $500 million. Reflecting on her past, she described it as feeling like an entirely different life and added that she was learning to navigate the present while confronting the traumas of her past.

Desiree Kolbek is Working at a Nuclear Power Plant Today

It took time for Desiree Kolbek to heal and learn to live independently. She worked from home for several years, starting as a Distributor at Herbalife in 2011 before launching her own business. In 2020, she became the sole proprietor of Iron Tip Productions. A new chapter began in July 2021 when she joined ANO Arkansas Nuclear One as a fire watch. She opened up about the challenges she faced due to being homeschooled with limited academic access, which made it difficult to find a stable job. Landing this role was a breakthrough that truly transformed her life.

Desiree Kolbek is a Proud Mother to Five Children Today

Desiree Kolbek was previously married and had three children—a daughter and two sons—with her first husband. However, for undisclosed reasons, the marriage ended in divorce, and by 2020, she was raising her children as a single mother, fully dedicated to them. She gradually enrolled them in school, and soon after, she found love again. In September 2021, she began a relationship with Jacob Daniel, a former firefighter now working in home improvement and construction.

She found comfort and stability with him, and in 2023, their family grew with the birth of twin boys. She has been vocal about her past and has appeared on various TV shows to share her experiences. She has also opened up about the challenges of her children not knowing their grandparents, as her parents remain part of the church, and she has no contact with them. Despite everything, she is proud of how far she has come and the life she has reclaimed.

