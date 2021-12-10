Brad McGarry Murder: Where is David Kinney Now?

When Brad McGarry’s close friend, David Kinney, visited in May 2017, he made a chilling discovery in the basement. Brad’s Bellaire, Ohio, residence was the scene of a murder after he was found shot to death there. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Murder Tapes: Scene of the Crime’ chronicles how the police discovered that David knew more than what he told the police when he provided multiple stories regarding what happened on the day of the murder. So, if you’re curious to learn more about this case, we’ve got you covered!

How Did Brad McGarry Die?

Brad Dennis McGarry was born in October 1973 in Cambridge, Ohio. The 43-year-old lived alone in Bellaire and worked as a coal miner there. Brad also had a degree in cosmetology and worked as a hairdresser. On May 7, 2017, Brad left after a family meal in Monroe County, Ohio, to get back home to meet someone. On the evening of the same day, David came by with his wife and daughter to drop off a weed trimmer only to find Brad’s body in the basement.

David’s wife called 911 at around 6:15 PM, and authorities found Brad face down in a pool of blood. He was shot twice with a .22-caliber weapon in the back of his head. The house seemed in disarray, with the drawers open and items strewn about. The initial theory of a robbery gone wrong was ruled out when several things of value in the house were still in there. There were no shell casings found at the scene, and the murder weapon was never recovered.

Who Killed Brad McGarry?

The police spoke to one of Brad’s cousins, Schuyler Strawser, during the investigation. The cousin said that he was with Brad before the latter left to meet someone named DJ during the afternoon of March 7, 2017. According to Schuyler, DJ was a married man Brad had been having an affair with. The police later learned that DJ was, in fact, David Kinney. He had been having an extramarital affair with Brad that stretched back years, and by the end of 2016, his wife had her suspicions regarding their closeness.

Surveillance footage from Brad’s street recorded David’s car driving in the direction of Brad’s home at around 1:59 PM on May 7 and leaving at about 3:11 PM. It was confirmed earlier that Brad reached home at 2:55 PM. This placed David in the vicinity of the crime scene on the day of the murder. He was then brought in for questioning. During the interview, he admitted to the affair. Witness interviews revealed that Brad wanted David to leave his wife and threatened to tell her about their relationship.

When David was asked about the events from May 7, he provided several different stories regarding what happened. Initially, he claimed to be at Brad’s house but said Brad wasn’t at home at the time. Then, David changed his story to include Brad with an unknown man. David stated that the unidentified man shot Brad, and he didn’t go to the police earlier because he was scared. But upon being pressed further, David provided yet another version of the story. This time, he claimed that during an altercation between Brad and himself, Brad pulled a gun on him. A struggle ensued, and David took the weapon away from Brad, shooting him in self-defense.

Where is David Kinney Now?

David stated that he shot Brad once more when Brad was on the ground. He then claimed to have disposed of the gun while driving away from the scene. However, the autopsy report was not consistent with his version of what happened. In February 2018, David was convicted of aggravated murder with a gun specification. Then 31 years old, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prison records indicate that David remains incarcerated at the Belmont Correctional Institution in St Clairsville, Ohio.

