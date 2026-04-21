Where is Braden Pridemore From Farmer Wants a Wife Now?

Fox’s ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ does a good job of giving a glimpse into what the life of a farmer would be like. Amidst the romantic connections building, one also gets to see the ins and outs and the constant demands of keeping up a farm. In season 4, one of the featured bachelors was Braden Pridemore from Homer, Illinois. As someone who worked with his father on a farm that had been in his family for five generations, his life was deeply rooted in that legacy. He manages a 3,000-acre family farm, which is not just his livelihood but also his home, and he has plans to carry on the family tradition. At the same time, he hopes to build a life with a partner who would be able to adjust to the realities of farm life and grow alongside him.

Braden Pridemore Works on a Farm That Has Been in His Family For Generations

Braden Pridemore is a corn and soybean farmer, and his day-to-day work revolves around the routine of the land. A typical day would likely begin early, often before sunrise, checking on fields, monitoring crop conditions, and making sure everything is on track for the season. Depending on the time of year, his work could involve planting, irrigating, applying treatments, or harvesting, all of which require long hours and careful attention. Alongside crop production, there is also the responsibility of managing equipment, maintaining the land, and coordinating the overall operations of the farm.

His work extends to handling different aspects of agriculture, including crops and livestock, ensuring that both are managed efficiently. A strong emphasis is placed on responsible farming methods that support long-term soil health and productivity. The farm aims to supply fresh and reliable produce to the surrounding community while being mindful of environmental impact. There is also a clear commitment to ethical practices in caring for animals and maintaining the land, with the larger goal of supporting the local economy and encouraging a sustainable way of living.

Braden Pridemore Finds Joy in Performing on Stage Today

Other than being and working on the farm, Braden Pridemore is also a songwriter and performer. He has played a couple of times at the Exit 210 Saloon, opened for Kolten Taylor in 2024, and has also performed at events hosted by No Roots Boots. Music gives him a space to express himself and connect with people in a different way from his daily work. On the farm, his constant companion is his dog, Bogey, whom he got in 2023. Bogey is always by him, whether riding along in his truck or accompanying him through the day’s work.

Braden clearly loves all kinds of dogs and never hesitates to stop and say hi whenever he spots one. He is also very close to his family, who all live nearby, but the one person who is truly the apple of his eye is his nephew, Ben Ehnle. His sister, Alyssa, especially loves seeing the two of them spend time together. He finds contentment and peace in being near those whom he loves dearly and always finds the time to have some fun with them as well.

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