Where is Brett Maverick From Farmer Wants a Wife Now?

Fox’s ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ shows a different side of reality TV dating. The female contestants spend time at or near the farm, and the featured male bachelors make their decisions based on the time they spend together in that setting. In season 4, Brett Maverick was one of the three men looking for his wife. Based out of Shiloh, Tennessee, he was the eldest of the group. A former bull rider who had competed professionally, he turned to entrepreneurship after an injury changed his path.

Along with that came handling the responsibility of his family-owned 1,000-acre farm. With the women who joined him, he went on dates that were often outdoors and closely tied to his lifestyle. He said he was himself a reserved person, and someone who would complement his personality was what he was looking for. He also showed them what his work looked like on a daily basis and what life on the farm would truly bring, giving them a clear idea of what a future with him might look like.

Brett Maverick is Working to Set Up His Horse and Cattle Ranch Today

While working at his family farm, Brett Maverick has also been focused on setting up his own horse and cattle ranch within it, as it is his passion. This part of the farm is meant to reflect his long-standing interest in working closely with animals, especially horses and cattle, and building a space where he can manage training, breeding, and livestock care in a more specialized way alongside the larger family operations. Earlier in his life, he used to tour as a rodeo rider and bull rider, competing professionally and traveling for events.

However, after suffering an injury, he made the decision to step away from rodeo life and return to working full-time on his family farm. But that is not all. He has always had an entrepreneurial spirit. Following that drive, he went on to set up two businesses. The first is Alpha 10, a protein bar and organic performance supplement company that utilizes superfood mushrooms to naturally boost mental and physical performance. His second venture is Good Girl Infusions, a flavored tequila-based seltzer drinks brand, which he launched in 2025. He has expanded his work beyond agriculture and is looking to make a mark in the business world himself.

Brett Maveric Enjoys Different Kinds of Sport on Different Days

Brett has always been into sports, and given his own athletic background, it is not surprising that he keeps up that interest even today. He is an avid football fan and sometimes also plays golf, even taking part in a few local tournaments with close friends. He is a strong supporter of Tennessee football and follows the team closely. He has always wanted to share more about his life and got the chance in 2024 when he appeared on the ‘Spread the Positive’ podcast, where guests talk about personal stories, growth, and community impact. He also attended CMA Fest, a major country music festival in Nashville that brings together artists, fans, and performances across the city. He also likes hitting the gym when he gets a chance and has been lifting weights for a long time. He is always looking to try new things and has a zest for life that he carries with him everywhere.

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