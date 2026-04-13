Bradley Bobbit: Where is the Temptation Island Season 2 Star Now?

Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ tests relationships in a very different capacity. It urges couples to take a step back, and one of the biggest components is the singles who live with the castmates who are separated from their partners. One of the singles to participate in season 2 was Bradley Bobbitt. He developed a close friendship with Scarlett Bentley, and it had many resounding effects on her relationship with Cole Mueller. Their dynamic raised questions about trust, and whether connections formed in such an environment can truly be separated from existing commitments and such complexities.

Bradley Bobbit Acted as a Friend and Confidant to Scarlett Bentley

Bradley Bobbitt was one of the singles who was introduced in the first episode. When the four female cast members were introduced to all the singles, they were asked to choose the one person they fancied the most and would like to go on a date with. Bradley chose Scarlett, and they went on a date, which was quite nice and relaxing for both of them. They were both the oldest people in their villa, and that allowed them to build a friendship.

As Scarlett worked through her relationship, Bradley and the conversations she had with him went a long way in giving her the support she wanted. In this, he found a good friendship with her, and even though it did evoke some jealousy from Cole Mueller, it was nothing more than a platonic friendship. The two of them spent a great time together, and he became a rock for her as she made the decision that she did not want to continue the relationship with Cole anymore.

Bradley Bobbit is Quite Comfortable in Front of the Camera Today

Since the season has ended, Scarlett has spoken about how what she had with Bradley was just a friendship that came at an important time. Neither of them has shared or suggested if they pursued something romantic, and it seems like Bradley himself is not one to share much about himself publicly. He is based out of Charleston, South Carolina, and is working as bartender. It seems like he has also done some work as a model, as he often does professional photoshoots. In 2025, he spent some time in Los Angeles, California, which could mean that he has some ongoing projects already.

In June 2025, he spent time in Miami, Florida, enjoying the coastal lifestyle before heading to Lake Jocassee at Devil’s Fork State Park in Salem, South Carolina, in October 2025, where he took to nature and the slower moments of life. By December 2025, he was in New York, and then in January 2026, he traveled to Mexico to have a nice, sun-filled vacation. Alongside this, he keeps an active lifestyle, regularly exercising and maintaining his fitness, which aligns well with his modeling work and overall routine.

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