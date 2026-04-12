Carter: Where is the Temptation Island Season 2 Star Now?

The moment 23-year-old Erin Carter (better known as just Carter) debuted across our screens on Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ season 2, she left the world shocked with her charm and confidence. She made it no secret she was there to have fun, flirt a little, and stir the pot, even if it affected some long-term relationships because she herself was looking for “a real connection (or two or three).” Little did she know she would actually end up emotionally as well as physically bonding with 25-year-old Jack Mason, who had entered the experience with his girlfriend of 5 years, Shyanne Blankenship.

Erin Carter Stayed True to Herself By Not Holding Anything Back

Not one to shy away from her desires or ideas, Carter candidly asserted in her very first confessional that she is “not here to break apart healthy relationships; I’m here to expose the weak ones.” She later added, “I always go after what I want. I’m going to do what I want, who I want, when I wanna do it,” and she stuck to it by making her attraction towards Jack known on the first night itself. While she had given her first-impression bracelet to Summit Wallace, she later felt much more drawn to Jack and thus began a conversation with him that was flirty, respectful, and serious all at once.

Carter’s efforts paid off when Jack chose her as his first date the next morning, only to then pick her over and over again because that’s how quickly they had gotten comfortable with one another. They even shared a kiss and a bed by the time the third bonfire rolled around, following which he suddenly decided to get physical with fellow Temptress Jesenia Sosa in the Temptation Haven. He was surprisingly honest about it with Carter later on, who admitted sh e was only glad he was finally showing growth by taking responsibility for his actions. The ordeal did fizzle out their passion, though, yet they still ultimately elucidated they had grown to truly care for one another.

Erin Carter is a Rising Public Personality With a Career in Nightlife

As a native of small-town Pasadena, Maryland, Carter had reportedly realized at a young age that her calling lay in the big city, where she could pursue her dreams in entertainment and journalism. Therefore, as soon as she graduated from high school in 2021, the part-time Pet Sitter at So Fetch Pet Care enrolled at San Diego State University for a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Public Relations. According to records, the young woman worked so hard that she earned a spot on the Dean’s List the very first year, all the while also becoming heavily involved in the campus’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) and Women in Sports Club (WISP).

It’s also imperative to note that when Carter was in her Junior Year, she kick-started a career in the nightlife scene as a part-time Server at Oggis Pizza & Brewery Company. She subsequently evolved into a Hostess Server, only to find herself shifting gears mere months before graduation when she was promoted to Bartender (in February 2025). Since then, she has continued to be actively involved in such scenes as a Bartender/Bottle Service and has even spread her wings by beginning to dabble in social media. In fact, today, she is not only a Social Media Chair at the Society for Human Resource Management but also a rising lifestyle influencer with her own YouTube Channel. We should mention that this Billy Carter-managed 23-year-old’s channel description reads, “I get ready, I go out, I vlog it. Just a girl with a camera living in California.”

Erin Carter is a Woman of Faith, Deeply Passionate About Her Family and Travel

While Carter prefers to keep her personal relationships – in the sense of her family and her closest friends – well away from the limelight for privacy reasons, we do know she has a significant support system guiding her every step of the way. After all, it is with them that she loves to embrace the small as well as the big luxuries of life: going out to parties, hanging out at home, trying new establishments, and traveling to a wide range of places across the globe. In fact, she went to the Bahamas, Texas, and Washington in 2023, followed by Florida, the Dominican Republic, Curaçao Islands, and Aruba in 2024. Her travels were limited to just Las Vegas, Nevada, and Hawaii in 2025, but the devout Christian still loved every aspect of it because she knew what really matters is the present. Nevertheless, she also can not wait to connect with different cultures and explore the world further whenever the opportunity arises.

Read More: Are Sydney and Mikey From Temptation Island Season 2 Still Together?