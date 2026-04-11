Are Shyanne and Jack From Temptation Island Season 2 Still Together?

It was back in high school when Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ season 2 couple Shyanne Blankenship and Jack Mason first came across one another, only for them to begin dating a while after. However, everything turned upside down for them 3 years into their romance when he cheated on her during a night out, and she found out the entire truth after going through his cell phone. She had trouble trusting him after that, so he suggested they step into this original show so that he could prove he is a changed man for whom loyalty is everything, and then they could move on from the past.

Shyanne and Jack Folded to Their Desires and Hurt One Another

While Shyanne and Jack’s motivation for stepping onto the island was to figure out the next step in their relationship and discover whether they are truly meant for one another, things quickly changed. At the very first bonfire, the former was heartbroken upon hearing him make a crude remark about someone he had clearly connected with, while the latter was hurt to hear her put him down. She felt utterly disrespected by his behavior, and he felt judged and “walked all over” by her, which they both admitted had been a theme in their connection for a long time, making it a toxic cycle.

The second bonfire continued this theme as Shyanne witnessed Jack embrace singledom by getting along with Carter in both an emotional and physical sense, and he heard more negative remarks about him. With anger and distrust now brewing, the 23-year-old went into the Temptation Haven with Preston with the decision to focus on her own needs and desires. On the other hand, the 25-year-old continued to build on his bond with Carter while also briefly exploring his attraction to Jesenia in the Temptation Haven. In other words, they both completely gave in to the temptations.

Shyanne and Jack Broke Up For Good at the End of the Experience

It was after Shyanne decided to really embrace the experience for her own growth that she realized she might have lost herself in her relationship with Jack over their 5 years together. She understood they had grown co-dependent before wondering if they were still together because they were the right fit or if they had just gotten too comfortable with one another. Little did she know Jack was pondering the same questions on the other side of the island, understanding they had been unhappy for a long time and were truly just too afraid to walk away from one another. In the end, they were angry at one another, they were hurt by the disrespect, and they knew they had brought out the worst in each other.

Despite everything, at the final bonfire, Shyanne and Jack admitted that they still genuinely cared for one another and were deeply thankful for everything they shared in the past. The entire experience ultimately taught them that although they shared a significant history with many ups and downs, it was okay to focus on themselves and move forward in life without the other. Therefore, understanding their own personal growth and the aspects they still need to work on to be the best version of themselves, they both chose to leave the island alone. Since then, from what we can tell, they have not rekindled their romance in any capacity, but they do still seem to stay in touch as friends because they co-parent 2 dogs and run a business together. Honestly, we wish them nothing but the best for their chosen independent, separate futures.

While Shyanne is a Proud Entrepreneur, Jack is a Rising Public Figure

Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Shyanne knew from an early age that she wanted to lead a comfortable life that perfectly balanced her passions. Therefore, she began traveling as soon as she could, all the while working hard to establish a successful business in a market of her interest to finance her dream lifestyle. She launched Cool Cups in her hometown in May 2023, which is a shaved-ice van that promises to deliver the best snow cones in town. As for her travels, she has already explored the beauty of Hawaii, Los Angeles, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the Exumas Islands, and she hopes to continue traveling to many more such wondrous locations. From what we can tell, she also owns and operates an apparel business called Baggy Dads alongside her now ex-boyfriend, Jack.

Coming to Jack’s current standing, the co-owner of Baggy Dads seems to have found his calling in a different direction and is now venturing into a more entertainment-focused space. In fact, he recently relocated from Kansas City, Missouri, to Los Angeles, California, where he appears to be building a name for himself as a rising fashion and lifestyle content creator. His dream is to eventually build a thriving career in the nightlife scene as a club promoter, so he is presently laying the foundation for his own brand to help him along the way. The fact that he enjoys creative content creation is a significant plus for him.

Read More: Are Sydney and Mikey From Temptation Island Season 2 Still Together?