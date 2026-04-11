Are Sydney and Mikey From Temptation Island Season 2 Still Together?

Although Sydney Morgan McGregor and Michael “Mikey” Bivens didn’t have issues of fidelity between them when they stepped foot into Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ season 2, there was a question of trust. That’s because while they had been together for 1½ years, she hadn’t been able to engage him in a serious conversation to believe he was emotionally mature in the way she needed. The fact that he was admittedly a “player” when they first met during their college days didn’t help either, because she wondered if maybe he was still the same man who could be tempted away.

Sydney and Mikey’s Relationship Crumbled Apart Within Days of Their Separation

One of Sydney’s biggest reasons for bringing Mikey to the island was to help him learn how to stop hiding his emotions behind humor and actually make her feel like a priority. Therefore, when he built a strong bond with temptresses India, Christelle, and Jesenia within a day and dubbed them his Three Amigas while playing off the idea of a first date, she was definitely annoyed. However, it was during the first bonfire that her heart shattered when she heard him tell his “amigas” that he could see himself falling in love with any of them, so she decided she was simply done.

Therefore, Sydney began focusing on herself, fully opened up to the experience, and unexpectedly found a new possible romance with Xzavier Odom, who cared for her from the get-go. The way he respected her boundaries, showed her she was “the prize” who deserved to feel like she was enough, and never hesitated to have emotional conversations, made her realize she didn’t have to “settle.” Watching their relationship grow hurt Mikey in a way he never expected, but it also enabled him to finally face the fact that he always ran away from his feelings and used humor as a coping mechanism.

Sydney and Mikey Parted Ways For Good During the Final Bonfire

During Sydney’s time apart from Mikey, she came to several realizations about who he was as an individual, what she needed out of a relationship, and how Xzavier could play a role in her future. The biggest thing for her was that, apart from him unknowingly making her feel as if she wasn’t a priority, she was subconsciously making herself small to make him shine. On the other hand, Mikey understood that while there is no problem with having a big personality, there are times when that switch should be off so as to make space for real, emotional conversations. But alas, it was too late.

During the Final Bonfire, Sydney admitted that while she was sorry for hurting him with her romance with Xzavier, she still cared for him and was overjoyed to see his personal growth. However, she added, it came a little too late because she couldn’t bring herself to wait for him, knowing he had promised to change in the past but hadn’t – it was too much of a risk for her. Therefore, even though Mikey wanted to be with her, he chose to leave the island alone, whereas she decided to walk away and explore a real relationship in the real world with Xzavier. From what we can tell, Sydney and Mikey have not rekindled their connection since then, but they hope to become more amicable in the future owing to their history. We should mention that Mikey has since wondered how his flirting alone pushed Sydney to be done with him, yet he has gradually come to understand her side much better. They both now honestly seem to wish one another nothing but the best.

Sydney is Thriving as an Aesthetician Entrepreneur, Whereas Mikey is Making Waves as an Emcee

As a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, the largest accredited Historically Black College & University (HBCU) in the US, Sydney is truly doing wonders. She graduated cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship in 2023, following which she relocated to New York City to work at Steve Madden. However, within a short while, she realized she wanted to be her own boss, driving her to move back to her home state, pursue an Aesthetician certification, and establish her own business in 2025. Therefore, today, she is the proud Founder and Owner of Pretty Playground, based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. As if that’s not enough, she has also been serving as a content creator since 2019, so it appears as if the co-host of the mother-daughter ‘Pretty is as Pretty Does’ podcast currently splits her time between Charlotte, Los Angeles, and Atlanta for her career.

Coming to Mikey, a fellow 2023 graduate of the North Carolina A&T State University, he is currently making waves by utilizing his big personality to the fullest as a professional emcee. He actually kick-started his career back in college by hosting several internal big events, stepping up to interview then-Vice President Kamala Harris as part of the Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour, and much more. Then, he spread his wings by hosting an episode of LeBron James’ ‘The Shop Uninterrupted’ podcast as well as touring with R&B Only Live as a presenter, the latter of which is a position he is proud to hold even today. Moreover, he has recently been dabbling in content creation, sharing glimpses of his everyday life, opening up about what it is like to be a black man in modern times, and how therapy has been helping him. He admittedly didn’t particularly love the version of himself he was becoming, so he started therapy in January 2026 in the hopes of uncovering his real, truest self.

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