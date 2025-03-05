Bradley Lords: Everything We Know About the Former Gigolo Star

Showtime’s ‘Gigolos’ has long been a subject of controversy but has consistently captivated a massive audience. In the fourth season, Bradley Lords joined the cast and quickly became a fan favorite. His natural charisma and effortless charm made him stand out, but it was his cool demeanor and open-minded approach to the demands of his profession that truly set him apart. In Paramount+’s ‘Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas,’ he reflects on his former co-star and the shocking murder that gripped the nation.

Bradley Lords Was Raised in a Family of Strong Religious Beliefs

Bradley Lords was a true Southern boy, born and raised in Tennessee. He shared a close bond with his grandparents and considered his grandmother a second mother. He was raised as a Southern Baptist and has even mentioned how his father was a deacon, his older brother grew up to be a minister, and his younger brother became a youth director at church. After finishing school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at just 18 years old. He quickly climbed the ranks and became a security detail officer, which allowed him to travel extensively. During his service, he spent a few years in Paris, France, and these experiences broadened his perspective and opened his eyes to new possibilities. Professionally, he thrived, providing security for high-profile figures such as President Bill Clinton and Madeleine Albright. After six years of dedicated service, he ultimately decided to move on from his military career.

Bradley Lords Owned a Few Fitness Centers Before He Became a Reality TV Star

After his time in the Marines, Bradley Lords settled in Orange County, California, where he completed his college degree. With his experience and passion, he believed he could excel in the health and fitness industry. Pursuing this vision, he successfully opened three high-end fitness facilities in and around Los Angeles. His work gained significant attention, including from local agents who offered him modeling opportunities for swimwear and underwear campaigns. His striking presence and growing recognition soon led to an offer from Cowboys 4 Angels, a high-profile male escort service that was also at the center of Showtime’s reality TV series ‘Gigolos.’

Bradley made his debut in the fourth season of ‘Gigolos,’ which aired on April 18, 2013. He was an instant fan favorite and quickly rose to popularity. In an interview, he reflected on his time on the show and mentioned that he was in his 30s at the time and had no one to guide him—he had to learn how to be in front of the camera and navigate the demands of his job on his own. He also revealed that he was working in finance simultaneously, managing both careers while also employing a few people. In March 2014, he published his book ‘Sexoirs of a Gigolo’ which was quite well-received.

Beyond the reality TV series, Bradley expanded his television presence. In 2014, he appeared on an episode of ‘The Will Edwards Show,’ and in 2015, he was one of the presenters at the ‘Reality Television Awards.’ His growing recognition kept him in the spotlight, and he remained a cast member of ‘Gigolos’ until 2016, when the show’s sixth season aired.

Bradley Lords Spoke About His Dating Experiences in an Interview

Since his time on reality TV ended, Bradley Lords has maintained a low profile and prefers to keep his personal life private. He has little digital presence and has made a conscious effort to stay out of the public eye. In a past interview, he briefly touched on his dating life, admitting that his job had created challenges in relationships. He explained that while the women he dated were initially accepting of his work, jealousy often became an issue over time. He also shared that he received romantic attention from male fans, which he saw as a form of admiration and was always welcoming of it.

