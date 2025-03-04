Nick Hawk: Where is the Former Gigolo Star Now?

In Paramount+’s ‘Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas,’ the focus is on the horrific murder of Herleen Dulai at the hands of the former ‘Gigolos’ star — Akshaya Kubiak, popularly known as Ash Armand. The crime divided the convicted killer’s former colleagues of the Las Vegas-based show. The true-crime docuseries features an exclusive interview with Nick Hawk, one of the members of ‘Gigolos,’ who believes that Ash was actually responsible for the killing.

Nick Hawk is the Owner of a Healing Sanctuary Today

Hailing from Madison, Wisconsin, Nicholas Haas was a popular kid in his high school. Not only was he academically bright, but he was also involved in sports, including wrestling. For a year or so in 2001, he wrestled at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point. The following few years were quite eventful for him as he joined the Air Force while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English with a focus on Creative Writing from the University of Maryland Global Campus. During his four-year stint with the military, he moved up the ranks and became the senior airman and crew chief while being stationed in Kansas and Texas.

At some point, he also reportedly earned a degree in Philosophy from the University of Metaphysics & University of Sedona. In 2006, Nicholas established a stripper booking agency for private parties called Explicit Strippers in Los Angeles, California. Around the same time, he also founded a line of sex toys branded with his stage name, Nick Hawk Gigolo. As of today, he is the owner and CEO of Eagle Vortex, which he founded in June 2023. Also known as Rev Dr. Nick Eagle, he considers Eagle Vortex his healing sanctuary through which he can amplify his ideologies about life to others.

Nick Hawk Has Various Movies and Books Under His Credit

After gaining popularity through Showtime’s ‘Gigolos,’ Nick Hawk became a household name, and he received several opportunities in the entertainment business. You might recognize him from ‘Fortune 500 Man,’ ‘Gingerdead Man 2: Passion of the Crust,’ ‘Crawlers,’ ‘Call 911,’ ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,’ and ‘American Justice.’ Besides appearing on the big screen, Nick also appeared as a guest on several shows, including ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.’ Alongside Jerod Zavistoski, he also started a radio show called ‘Modern Male Radio’ on LA Talk Radio in 2014.

A couple of years later, in May 2016, he reportedly co-hosted the Vegas Rocks! Magazine Hair Metal Awards Show. Nick has also made a significant contribution to the musical industry as he released an album called “Nick Hawk Vol. 1.” At the 33rd AVN Awards on January 21, 2016, he also performed numerous of his metal rap songs. He was also listed in the Music Connection magazine’s list of Top 100 Unsigned Artists for 2016. His popularity allowed him to be featured on the cover of Men’s Health UK magazine and the Summer 2013 edition of Playgirl magazine.

Nick published his semi-autobiographical novel titled ‘Sexoirs of a Gigolo: Complete Collection’ in July 2014. In the following years, he published a couple more books, such as ‘Nick Hawk Gigolo: Sexual Positions’ and ‘Nick Hawk’s 100 Kicks in the Ass: A Guide To Reach Your Full Potential & Gain Confidence.’ Besides that, he has also written for Penthouse Magazine and Strip LV Magazine and made contributions to Cosmopolitan Magazine, Men’s Health, and AskMen Magazine.

Nick Hawk Provides Free Motivations and Spiritual Findings to His Followers

Born on September 3, 1981, Nicholas Haas, popularly known as Nick Hawk, currently resides in Sedona, Arizona. One of his favorite hobbies is practicing martial arts. In fact, he even has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, which he received after winning the 2017 Pan-American Championship. In October 2024, he traveled to Phoenix for a few days and even stopped by the Uptown Farmer’s Market. A month later, he held his first official ceremony with a client on the Eagle Vortex.

Elaborating on the same, he said, “She flew in, I picked her up, she had a day to herself, the next day we did a hike to Nick Eagle Peak and I performed my first ceremony in my temple, the next day we went to BEARizona and the final day I drove her to the airport.” Nick also posts spiritual and motivational talks and quotes on social media while promoting his business regularly. When it comes to his relationship status, it seems like he is currently leading a single yet fulfilling life.

