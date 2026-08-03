Brandon Jenkins Murder: Where is Kayrona McNack Now?

On the night of October 4, 2018, there were reports of multiple gunshots being heard at the Arbors of Southern Hills apartment complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma. By the time officers arrived, they found the remains of Brendan Jenkins lying in front of an apartment door in the building. No one else was in sight, but a trail of blood led investigators to another location in the parking lot, where they believed he had first been shot. A&E’s episode titled ‘The Wrong Girl’ from the series ‘The First 48’ provides more context about the case and explains what evidence ultimately led detectives to the perpetrator.

Brandon Jenkins’ Remains Were Found Outside the Door of an Apartment Complex

Not much is publicly known about Brendan Jenkins’ life in Tulsa, Oklahoma. By 2018, he was living at the Arbors of Southern Hills apartment complex in the city. He had an ex-girlfriend who also lived in the same complex, but apart from that, he appeared to be an ordinary man going about his daily life on October 3, 2018. A little after midnight, on October 4, 2018, several residents called 911 and reported hearing about eight gunshots. Responding officers rushed to the scene and found Brendan lying in front of an apartment door. He had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso and had already passed away by the time emergency responders arrived.

Brandon Jenkins’ Killer Turned Herself Over to the Police

The detectives at the scene immediately noticed a trail of blood leading from the spot where Brendan Jenkins’ remains were found to another location not far away in the parking lot. They spoke to people in the area, who told them that the apartment directly above the doorway belonged to two women and that a loud argument had taken place shortly before the gunshots were heard. Officers were able to locate one of the residents, who explained that Brendan was her ex-boyfriend and had come to see her on October 4, 2018. According to her statement, he had walked up to her and told her that he still loved her.

The woman said that she asked Brendan to let her go. That was when he turned around and noticed her friend, Kayrona McNack, who had arrived to pick her up. According to her statement, Brendan suddenly became angry and accused Kayrona of stealing his phone. She said the two allegedly got into a physical scuffle, and she tried to break up the fight. Soon afterward, she saw Kayrona drive away while she herself started walking back up to her apartment. A few minutes later, she heard several loud bangs followed by Brendan screaming, and when she looked outside, she saw his remains.

The girl’s sister, who was also believed to have been at the apartment, gave detectives a similar account. Although she admitted that she had not seen the shooter’s face, she had witnessed Brendan being shot. Police then started canvassing for Kayrona’s car, which had a distinctive sticker, and also kept surveillance on her relatives’ homes. In the meantime, they recovered security footage showing her entering and leaving her apartment, which was just about a minute from the shooting scene, and suspected that she had gone there to retrieve a gun. A week later, Kayrona turned herself in and confessed that she had shot Brendan after he accused her of stealing his phone. She alleged that he had physically assaulted her and said that she returned to her apartment after breaking free, retrieved her gun, and then shot him.

Kayrona McNack is Serving Her Sentence in Oklahoma Today

Kayrona McNack ultimately pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter instead of standing trial for murder. In December 2019, she was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Brendan Jenkins. She is currently incarcerated at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Oklahoma. Details regarding her parole eligibility or any possible release date have not been made public, and she has largely stayed out of the public eye since her conviction.

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