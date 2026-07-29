Kalvin Hulvey Murder: Where is Justin Ray Trammel Now?

Kalvin Dale Hulvey’s death on August 27, 2023, near Pine Street and Lewis Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma, initially raised more questions than answers. Since the 46-year-old was generously kind and seemed to lead a good life, no one could have ever imagined he would lose his life in such a senseless and untimely manner. This case has since been chronicled in A&E’s ‘The First 48: Rumors Kill,’ underscoring not only the events leading up to the brutal offense but also the authorities’ efforts to secure justice.

Kalvin Hulvey Was Shot to Death in a Suburban Area

Born to Debie Lynn and Roger Dale Hulvey on March 26, 1977, in McAllister, Oklahoma, Kevin Dale Hulvey was raised in an affectionate, caring, and supportive environment. From what we can tell, he was one of four sons and thus grew up really developing a sense of self so as to stand out from the crowd, which likely worked wonders for him over the years. His brothers are reportedly Roger Hulvey Jr., Kevin Hulvey, and Dakota Hulvey, with whom he always shared a bond as deeply significant as the one he had with his parents. He was happily married to Becky Hulvey, and the pair lived in Tulsa with their two young sons.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck the Hulvey household on August 27, 2023, as Kalvin was killed while walking along East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue. According to records, local police responded to a 911 call of shots fired near North Columbia Place at roughly 8 pm, only to find the 46-year-old lying face down, unconscious in the street. He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he sadly passed away a short while later due to the extent of his injuries – he’d been shot multiple times across his body.

Kalvin Hulvey’s Assailant Was Identified and Arrested Within 5 Days

Since the entire violent incident took place in a residential suburban area, there were several witnesses who agreed to speak with officials to help them figure out precisely what transpired. As per records, Kalvin was in the company of a woman, and they were minding their own business when a man on a mini-motorcycle rode up, called out his target’s name, and opened fire. The victim could do nothing to protect himself, resulting in his stumbling from the sidewalk right into the street before he lost consciousness, all the while the shooter fled the scene.

It was a lot of interviews and interrogations in the ensuing few days that led authorities to identify the triggerman as Justin Ray Trammel, but his motives have never been made public. In fact, after officials executed an arrest warrant against him at his home near 900 North Birmingham on September 1, 2023, little information about the case was released to the media/public. All we know from Kalvin’s mother’s Facebook profile is that Justin’s intention was allegedly just to scare the 46-year-old, but he pulled the trigger so many times that he ended up taking a life. Debie has also claimed the entire offense was a for-hire situation, but the person “in the white van that hired Justin to whip” her son was never publicly identified, arrested, or charged.

Justin Ray Trammel is Serving His Sentence in an Oklahoma Prison Today

When Justin was arrested, he was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and possession/use of a weapon by a felon, following which he was booked into Tulsa County Jail. Since his rap sheet was extensive and dated back to at least 2016, he was denied bail. The fact that he was on parole/supervision at the time also played a role in this decision. He was involved in carrying illegal firearms and eluding the police in 2016; carrying illegal firearms, eluding the police, and running a roadblock in 2018; and finally, the Kalvin Hulvey murder case in 2023. In the end, in October 2024, he pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree murder and possession/use of a weapon by a felon, for which he was later sentenced to 30 and 10 years, respectively. Therefore, today, at the age of 35, he is incarcerated at the medium-security Great Plains Correctional Center (GPCC) in Hinton, Oklahoma.

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