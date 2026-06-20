Where is Brandt Osborn Now?

The episode titled ‘Christy and Hilda’s Last Dance’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ chronicles the horrific killings of two young women, Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola, in Los Angeles, California, in November 2021. During the investigation, the detectives identified the culprits thanks to surveillance footage and other pieces of critical evidence. While David Pearce was deemed the killer responsible for drugging the two women, his roommate, Brandt Osborn, reportedly helped him out in driving them to different hospitals.

Brandt Osborn and David Pearce Dropped Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola at Different Hospitals

In 2021, Brandt Walter Osborn shared an apartment with David Pearce at 8641 West Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. In the early hours of November 13, 2021, Brandt, David, and their friend, Michael Ansbach, were having a good time at a warehouse party, where they met Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola. Around 3 am, the three men left the party with the two women and got into Brandt’s car. Around 5:11 am, Brandt’s car arrived at the apartment, and all of them went inside. A few minutes later, David reportedly gave Christy and Hilda GHB and fentanyl, leading to them overdosing. The following afternoon, around 4:19 pm, David and Brandt carried Christy’s body down the back stairs of the apartment building and placed her in the car.

They tried to disguise themselves with masks and then drove away to the Southern California Medical Center, outside which they dropped off her body. They returned to the apartment, carried out Hilda the same way, and dropped her off outside Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Brandt’s car. Both women eventually died of a drug overdose, and the police launched an investigation. Soon, Brandt was arrested alongside David and Michael for being involved in the killings of Christy and Hilda. However, since Brandt and Michael were not officially charged, they were eventually released. Meanwhile, David remained in custody due to four unrelated sexual assault charges against him. Later, Brandt was charged with two counts of being an accessory to murder, but he was released on bond.

Brandt Osborn is Currently on Probation

Brandt Osborn pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and decided to take the case to court. During David Pearce’s trial in early 2025, Brandt also testified. He claimed that after arriving at the apartment with Christy and Hilda in the early hours of November 13, 2021, he went to bed and only heard David asking if they would like to drink some wine. As per his account, David called him into the room the following afternoon, and that’s when he saw Christy lying unconscious. He claimed that when David tried to lift Christy up, she “relieved herself all over him.” After David took a quick shower, he and Brandt left the house with Christy in the car, allegedly to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Brandt testified that after arriving at the medical center, David freaked out and said, “We can’t bring her here.” To this, Brandt allegedly responded, “This girl needs medical attention!” He claimed that they then took Christy to the Southern California Medical Center. During Brandt’s trial, the defense told the jury that the “just outcome would be that Brandt Osborn would be found not guilty on the two counts” he had been charged with. At the end of the trial in February 2025, the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict, and the case was declared a mistrial. Months later, on November 24, Brandt pleaded no contest to two counts of accessory after the fact and was immediately sentenced to two years of formal probation and 480 hours of community service.

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