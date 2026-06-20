Where is Christy Giles’ Family Now?

The untimely demise of 24-year-old Christy Lee Giles and 26-year-old Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola in November 2021 left two families grappling with an unimaginable loss and a relentless search for answers. In November 2021, what began as a night out in Los Angeles, California, ended in the tragedy that prompted an immediate investigation. The episode titled ‘Christy and Hilda’s Last Dance’ of CBS’ 48 Hours explores the details surrounding the case and how authorities quickly pointed to David Pearce and his friend, Brandt Osborn, as responsible for their deaths. The episode also features interviews with Christy and Hilda’s loved ones, who expressed how the profound grief completely altered their lives.

Dusty Giles is a Retired Nurse Who Cherishes Time With Her Family

Dusty and Leslie Wayne Giles were in their home in Corner, Alabama, on November 13, 2021, when they discovered that their daughter, Christy Lee Giles, had passed away shortly after she was dropped off in front of a hospital in Los Angeles, California. Dusty remembered receiving the call that her daughter didn’t make it and recalled, “I hung up, and I fell apart.” She and Leslie attended every hearing during David’s trial from January to February 2025, with the help of a social media campaign. While speaking about her daughter, Dusty added, “She was a real person. She was a daughter, a sister, a granddaughter. She was her daddy’s best friend.”

Dusty began high school at Ansbach American Middle High School but eventually graduated from Mount Tahoma High School in 1990. Her zeal to serve people in need led her to pursue a Nursing degree at Wallace Community College, and she earned it in 1996. By 2015, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). However, Dusty began her professional trajectory as a Registered Nurse (RN) at the CICU at UAB in August 1996 and continued working there until January 2002. In August 2004, she became a Research Nurse Manager. After serving there for several years, she ultimately retired due to disability.

Dusty had first crossed paths with the love of her life, Leslie, sometime in the early 1990s. As their relationship blossomed, the couple shared their vows in November 1995. Since then, they have remained steadfast in their support for one another. The couple loves attending sporting events at stadiums and is huge music enthusiasts. In May 2026, they attended Jamie Johnson’s concert along with their friends. Besides that, Dusty maintains a strong relationship with her daughter, Misty Giles Weldon, and her son-in-law, Brody Weldon. Additionally, the mother always finds joy in spending time with her grandchildren.

Leslie Giles Has Found His Greatest Strength in His Partner Amid Heartbreak

Leslie Wayne Giles’ life was completely shattered when he lost Christy forever in November 2021. During his interview on the show, he expressed, “I miss my daughter.” He still remembered the day when he got upset after learning that she had eloped with Jan Cilliers. The father wanted to walk his daughter down the aisle, and when he realized that she would have a wedding celebration in Alabama, his happiness knew no bounds. Although Leslie’s life changed after the tragedy, he never let it dictate the course of his life. After graduating from Mortimer Jordan High School in 1985, he completed his higher studies at Jefferson State Junior College. By March 2006, Leslie began working as a Painter at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

In July 2006, Leslie started serving as a Military Police Sergeant in the Alabama Army National Guard and the US Army. In his personal life, his world revolves around his beloved wife, Dusty. Whether it’s celebrating her birthday or spending a romantic day out, he always takes opportunities to make his partner feel special. In February 2026, the pair celebrated their 30th Valentine’s Day together. Beyond that, Leslie often shares pictures of Christy, reminiscing about her lively laughter and cheerful personality. Amid the grief, he momentarily finds comfort while playing with his three pups, including Joey and Pearl. Apart from that, Leslie enjoys soaking up the sun on the vibrant beaches across the country, immersing himself in the melody of the sea.

Misty Weldon Has Forged Her Path as a Thriving Nurse Practitioner

Misty Giles Weldon had always been the dutiful big sister toward Christy. While speaking about her little sister, Misty noted, “There was nothing in the world that she was afraid to do.” She was also the first person Christy called after she eloped to get married at the age of 21. In the aftermath of Christy’s death, Misty learned that David had previously been arrested on sexual assault charges but was released without any formal indictment or conviction. Expressing her opinion on the matter, she said, “To know that … he had been arrested and had been released … is just appalling to me … It’s really sad that two beautiful girls had to die in order for him to be in jail right now.”

To this day, Misty continues to carry on her beloved sister’s legacy through the initiative, Justice For Christy. Following her high school graduation, Misty enrolled in UAB, where she began studying Adult-Gerontology and received training to become an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner. She graduated in August 2016, but had begun her professional path long before. In June 2013, she joined UAB as a Registered Nurse at their Neurosciences Intensive Care Unit and served there until November 2016. Following that, Misty became a Nurse Practitioner at the same university.

In addition to continuing to excel in her career, Misty is dedicated to her loving husband, Brody Weldon. On April 22, 2023, the couple welcomed their son, Henry Fisher Weldon, into the world. Their little family is further fulfilled with joy in the presence of their pup, Jack. In January 2026, Dusty shared that the couple had reached another milestone in their personal lives. Misty is now expecting to welcome a sweet baby boy into their world. Whenever she gets the chance, Misty loves celebrating holidays like Christmas with her family.

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