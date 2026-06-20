Where is Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola’s Family Now?

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola was a 26-year-old talented architect from Durango, Mexico. She had moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her dreams, but her family’s life turned upside down when they received the call that Hilda had been admitted to the hospital and was declared brain dead. Her mother, Dr. Hilda Marcela Arzola-Placencia, her father, Luis Cabrales Rivera, and her elder sister, Fernanda Cabrales-Arzola/Fernanda Cantisani, rushed to her side to ensure she wasn’t alone. CBS’ ’48 Hours: Christy and Hilda’s Last Dance’ features a detailed interview with her loved ones, who discussed the life of the 26-year-old and how her death changed their lives forever.

Hilda Arzola Plascencia is Likely Leading a Quiet Life as an Experienced Doctor

Dr. Hilda Marcela Arzola-Placencia was at work in Durango, Mexico, on November 13, 2021, when she received the call that her eldest daughter, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was in a hospital in Los Angeles, California. When asked what went through her mind at the time, she recalled asking, “What happened? What happened to her? Why is she that bad?” Dr. Hilda had rushed to Los Angeles immediately and remembers telling her daughter she wasn’t alone. Unfortunately, by the time Hilda was declared brain dead, her family had to make the hard decision to take her off life support on November 28, 2021.

Dr. Hilda was no stranger to emergencies as she herself has been working at the Durango Maternal and Child Hospital (Hospital Materno Infantil de Durango) in Mexico. However, it never lessened the pain of losing her daughter. In the aftermath, she continues working as a Physician at the hospital, caring for expectant mothers and newborns. It is essential to note that public reports didn’t mention whether Dr. Hilda was personally present in the courtroom during the January-February 2025 trial. As of writing, it appears she has chosen to lead a quieter life away from the limelight while keeping her daughter’s memory alive in her heart. Besides that, she maintains a strong bond with her daughter, Fernanda Cabrales-Arzola.

Luis Rivera’s Experience Across Diverse Roles Helps Him Thrive as an Account Manager

Luis Cabrales Rivera and his daughter, Hilda, had always shared a close bond. During the interview on the show, he remembered the moment he saw her on life support. While speaking about how he felt while watching her in that condition, he said, “My heart broke in thousand pieces. Because I saw my — my baby, unconscious, and … fighting for her life.” When he eventually said goodbye to the 26-year-old, he expressed his grief to her and said, “Baby, when I pass away, I will see you again. …and I give you a big hug, a kiss.” Although he remained resilient after the tragedy, he ultimately decided to stay in Mexico to protect his mental health. According to one of his interviews, he said, “I know this week is the start of the trial, and the only thing I can tell you is I hope justice is served and this f**ker pays for what he did.”

Luis felt that it was too difficult to face everything again. However, he mentioned, “The pain of losing a child never heals completely, but now I’ll leave justice up to the court and pray the full might of the law falls on this person and hope he never gets out of jail for everything he did to my daughter and her friend.” Before facing the tragedy, Luis was focused on building his career. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the Durango Institute of Technology in January 1994. The following month, he entered the workforce as a Software Engineer at Computer Center SA de CV and diligently served there until December 1996. While working there in January 1996, he also joined Grupo Industrial Durango (Bio Pappel) as an IT Analyst. Luis eventually left the position in August 1999.

In September 1999, Luis stepped into the role of Business Consultant at SSA Global Technologies before moving on in November 2006. A month later, he took up the position of Business Development Supervisor at C2 Solutions and continued excelling in the role until August 2012. In October of the same year, he became a Commercial Manager for New Lighting Technologies and left the role in October 2020. From January 2021 to August 2024, Luis gained further experience as a Regional Sales Manager at Grupo Solventa. Ultimately, in August 2024, he joined bSide as an Account Manager and continues working there. Currently residing in Monterrey, Mexico, Luis has made the significant decision to lead a private life.

Fernanda Cabrales-Arzola Leads a Fulfilling Life Alongside Her Beloved Siblings

Fernanda Cabrales-Arzola fostered an unbreakable connection with her sister, Hilda. When asked about her sister, she stated, “She was always making a lot of friends. Talkative, outgoing. … just having a good time and meeting people that they also like the music, that they are also enjoying dancing.” Eventually, while thinking about the time when she had to say goodbye to Hilda, Fernanda said, “I remember telling her that you can leave … and just thanking her for being my sister.” She wants her sister to be remembered as an individual who was intelligent, funny, ambitious, and full of dreams. During the trial, Fernanda said in an interview that she believed David should have been behind bars long ago.

While speaking about David around the time of the trial, she noted, “The criminal justice system failed. First, the women who came forward, then those who followed, and ultimately, my sister and Christy.” After he was convicted in February 2025, she further said, “We’re finally happy that that came true and the jury saw that as well and now Pearce will be in jail forever.” Before Hilda’s passing left a void in her heart, Fernanda was traveling around the world with her sister, watching hot air balloons and exotic landscapes. Following that, she now seeks comfort beside her brother, Raymond, and sister, Ashley. As of writing, the siblings have seemingly chosen to step away from the public eye.

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